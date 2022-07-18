ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

Sarpy County to host convention for model-makers from around the world

By Michael Earnest
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAgma_0gk1V64500

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The International Plastics Modeling Society’s national convention is returning to Omaha, according to Sarpy County Tourism. The event will bring thousands of people who make and collect models as well as vendors from around the world to Omaha.

The theme for this year’s convention is “Modeling the Arsenal of Democracy,” but attendees can see a wide variety of models including Star Wars and Star Trek figures, dinoaurs, cars and other items. There will be a vendor's room as well as a contest room where 2,500 models will be judged in 200 different categories.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Omaha and have planned a great convention for modelers and the general public to enjoy,” said Scott Hackney, convention chairman.

The convention will be from July 20 to July 23 at the La Vista Conference Center.

General Admission is $15 for an individual or a family. Military and first responders in uniform will be able to receive free admission.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
Sarpy County, NE
Government
City
Papillion, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Omaha couple open city's first frozen custard shop

(Omaha, NE) -- A unique dessert shop is opening its doors in Countryside Village this weekend. Omaha's first, locally owned frozen custard shop, Countryside Cones, will have their grand opening on Saturday, July 23, from noon-10:00 PM. The shop located in Countryside Village, at 8721 Countryside Plaza, will feature soft-serve frozen custard, as well as a vegan (oat-based) soft-serve and a dairy-free/vegan pineapple Dole Whip.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Convention
1011now.com

Mountain lion spotted in Lincoln neighborhood

A mural, statue and a building name were featured at a dedication to Chief Standing Bear. Ponca leaders and state officials attended the ceremony. Alzheimer’s Association hosting 3rd annual food truck festival. Updated: 12 hours ago. The festival is from 4 to 11 p.m. and will feature food, bands...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Toxic algae blooms found at three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a health alert on Friday over harmful algal blooms in three Nebraska lakes. The toxic blue-green algae has been identified at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Lincoln pastor shares concern in light of recent mass shootings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to the Gun Violence Archives, there have been at least 350 mass shootings in the U.S. this year alone. One of the attacks on that list is the shooting that took place on T Street on Tuesday. Pastor John Harris of Kingdom Encouragement Outreach...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln's Pershing mural is coming down — very carefully

The tiles are coming down but, thanks to months of furious fundraising by a small group of people who want to save the giant Pershing mural, this is no demolition. What began Wednesday morning is a careful, painstaking job, where 763,000 one-inch square tiles — 40 different shades and colors — are coming down in 4-by-8-foot sections, being numbered by column and row, stacked carefully on plywood and stored by the Nebraska State Historical Society until they can be reassembled.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Mountain lion confirmed by Nebraska Game and Parks in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A mountain lion sighting in northwest Lincoln has been confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The office received video footage of a mountain lion on a household security camera at around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Air Park neighborhood, according to Nebraska Game and Parks.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha Deviled Egg Co.

Well look no further. Located near the intersection of 180th and Q Streets in Omaha, the Deviled Egg Co. has some of the most creative toppings for a deviled egg you can find. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with the Deviled Egg Co. to talk about what's on the menu in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Updated COVID Case Count For Lincoln And Lancaster County

(KFOR NEWS July 21, 2022) There were 110 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, bringing the total to 75,876 since the pandemic began. There have been 445 deaths of people with COVID. 46 people are hospitalized with COVID – 37 are from Lancaster County...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy