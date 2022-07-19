ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional Astrologers, Psychics, And Other Spiritual Workers, What Are Your Secrets And Stories From Your Job?

By Syd Robinson
 4 days ago

Do you work as an astrologer, psychic, medium, or any other kind of spiritual advisor or healer? If so, we wanna hear your ✨secrets and stories✨ from your job.

Walter Mercado / giphy.com

Maybe you're an astrologer and you can tell if and when a client and their partner are going to break up just by looking at their synastry chart.

Yakobchuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or perhaps you're a medium (someone who can communicate with the dead) and have some absolutely WIIIIIILD stories of clients' deceased family members and friends — or enemies??? — coming through.

TLC / giphy.com

Or maybe you're a psychic and have stories from clients about how shockingly accurate your readings have been!!!

Disney Channel / giphy.com

OOOOOOR maybe you're a professional tarot card reader and have advice for people who are going into their first readings.

Panida Wijitpanya / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So if any of these jobs — or any other spiritual and/or occult jobs that we didn't mention — pertain to you, please share any secrets and stories you may have in the comments below or in this anonymous Google Form . The wildest and most interesting entries may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!!!

