Professional Astrologers, Psychics, And Other Spiritual Workers, What Are Your Secrets And Stories From Your Job?

Related
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & It’s All Thanks To Pluto (The Planet Of Darkness)
Click here to read the full article. Don’t freak out, but this week will be intense, to say the least. In fact, you might even discover some alarming news. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 18 to July 24, be prepared for some ugly truths to come to light, but don’t let these revelations discourage you. Instead, let it motivate you! On July 18, you might find yourself all wrapped up in a power struggle, thanks to the fact that Mercury—planet of communication—will form an opposition with dark and manipulative Pluto. And...
Here’s What to Write in a Sympathy Card, According to Therapists
When a friend or coworker loses a loved one, it’s so hard to know what to say to ease their pain. Sometimes, not knowing leads to the common phrase, “there are no words.”. But words can — and very much do — matter during moments of grief. A...
We Want To Know What Happened At Your Job That Made You Say, "This Feels Kinda Like A Cult"
TFW you're just trying to get paid without accidentally joining a cult.
What Was Something You Thought Was Completely Normal Until Your Partner Saw You Doing It?
So you're telling me it's *not* normal to spend 10–15 minutes choosing a mug?
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Company
The secretly powerful little app that you could write an entire book in
I started writing a novel one evening a week when my oldest child was a baby. I’ve just completed a big rewrite and finally feel ready to take the next steps toward getting my story out into the world. But I didn’t get here by spending days at a...
Optical illusion shows if you have a dirty mind – but the truth is actually far more innocent
OPTICAL illusions have long been used to trick your mind – and this one may make you think naughty thoughts. What you see first in this perfectly innocent image will show whether you have a dirty mind or not. The cheeky optical illusion left users struggling to un-see the...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 4 most manipulative zodiac signs
Ah, astrology is good, especially when it comes to detecting the true personality of people. It's always good to know who you're dealing with, especially in a romantic relationship. After that, it's up to you to believe it or not, but very often the signs don't deceive. These are the top 4 most manipulative zodiac signs.
What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive
Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A bride whose hair turned gray when she was 16 is the star of a viral TikTok, and she hopes to help others embrace their natural beauty
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
What’s your sign according to the Aztec Zodiac?
Everyone loves talking about astrology. When we talk about Horoscopes we are usually talking about the astrology that originated in Mesopotamia (c. 3rd-millennium bc) and spread to India, before it developed its Western form in Greek civilization during the Hellenistic period, per Britannica. But the Aztecs, one of...
ohmymag.co.uk
These 3 zodiac signs make the worst friends
Maintaining friendships is challenging. A good friend is someone who will be there for you always and guide you through life. While some friendships last a lifetime, others end after a certain point, for any to ever reason. Making a friendship work and last for a long time requires a lot of time, effort, and hard work. Some people can manage their friendships easily, but others find it difficult to do so and frequently lose their relationships. YourTango talks about these 3 zodiac signs who make the worst of friends.
Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released a YouTube video showing a model of the aircraft’s...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs
Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
Pastor Creflo Dollar Who Once Asked Congregants to Help Him Buy $65 Million Jet, Now Admits He Misled Them About Tithing
For those who have prayed for better days and have worked hard trying to “make a dollar out of 15 cents,” Atlanta-based Pastor Creflo Dollar is now coming to his senses saying that he was all wrong about tithing. In a new video, the controversial 30,000-member World Changers...
psychologytoday.com
The Two Secret Powers of the Narcissist
People high in narcissism tend not to be very popular once you get to know them well, yet they are often highly successful. New research shows the two conditions behind this paradox of the narcissist's success. Getting away from the grip of narcissists may just be a matter of realizing...
If you can spot the animal hidden in this optical illusion within 5 seconds then you’re a genius
THIS brain-boggling optical illusion really requires you to read between the lines. Hidden within the throng of black and white bars is a picture of an animal – can you guess what it is?. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWER. There are a few tricks to help you see the...
PETS・
ohmymag.co.uk
4 most misunderstood zodiac signs
All of us have been misunderstood at some point or the other and maybe that’s life. But what’s problematic is when people misunderstand the same person for the same reasons all the time. It’s all a matter of perspective and it could be because of their zodiac sign. These are the 4 most misunderstood zodiac signs:
Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house
FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
womansday.com
What Does the Angel Number 555 Represent?
Experts say that angel numbers are a way for the universe to tell us important things. They carry positive meanings and are the angels’ way of guiding us through life’s challenges and beyond. Some of these special numbers include 1111, 222 and 5. In this story, we’re going to focus on the angel number 5 — plus, its variations 55 and 555.
BuzzFeed
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0