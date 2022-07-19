Professional Astrologers, Psychics, And Other Spiritual Workers, What Are Your Secrets And Stories From Your Job?

Click here to read the full article. Don’t freak out, but this week will be intense, to say the least. In fact, you might even discover some alarming news. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 18 to July 24, be prepared for some ugly truths to come to light, but don’t let these revelations discourage you. Instead, let it motivate you! On July 18, you might find yourself all wrapped up in a power struggle, thanks to the fact that Mercury—planet of communication—will form an opposition with dark and manipulative Pluto. And...

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO