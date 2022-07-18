ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox select former Palm Desert standout Jordan Sprinkle in 4th round of MLB Draft

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
Palm Desert shortstop standout Jordan Sprinkle has been drafted to the Major Leagues!

The Chicago White Sox drafted Sprinkle, 21, in the fourth round of the MLB draft.

Sprinkle is a former Student-Athlete of the Week ! News Channel 3 highlighted him during his senior year at PDHS in April 2019. He was not only a star on the field but also in the classroom.

“My dad since day one has been training me like a big leaguer would. I’m not quite there yet but that’s the ultimate goal and I’m going to keep working towards that,” Sprinkle told News Channel 3's Blake Arthur back in 2019.

After graduating, Sprinkle went on to attend UC Santa Barbara. Last season, he was named Co-Big West Freshman of the Year and third-team All-American.

Palm Desert alumni continue to shine on the big stage.

In May , the Colorado Rockies called up Brian Serven, a 2013 Palm Desert grad. Serven made his MLB debut in front of his family against the San Francisco Giants.

Last month , former Palm Desert High School baseball Izayah Alvarez played at the NCAA Division II World Series.

The post Chicago White Sox select former Palm Desert standout Jordan Sprinkle in 4th round of MLB Draft appeared first on KESQ .

