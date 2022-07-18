ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England hammer South Africa in third ODI

By Sonia Twigg
 4 days ago

Tammy Beaumont scored a stunning century as England took an 8-2 series lead with a 109-run victory over South Africa in the third one-day international at Leicester.

In the sweltering heat, England stormed to their fifth-highest one-day international total after being put in to bat, and their 371 for seven proved too much for the Proteas.

England’s opening pair of Emma Lamb and Beaumont put on 149 before the loss of the first wicket in the 23rd over, with Kent-born batter Beaumont going on to make 119 from 107 deliveries, her ninth ODI century.

South Africa started their chase brightly and yet again, Marizanne Kapp batted well, and Chloe Tryon top-scored with 70, however the visitors only made 262.

On the hottest day of the year so far extra drinks breaks were introduced, but England thrived, moving 8-2 ahead in the series, with only three T20s – worth two points each – left to play before the Commonwealth Games.

In the first innings, Lamb brought up her second half-century in five ODI matches to continue her impressive run of form since coming into the side, finishing with 65 from 66 balls.

In fact despite the intense weather, all of England’s top four made half-centuries, with Sophia Dunkley impressing after being promoted to number three with all-rounder Nat Sciver rested, hitting 51.

Heather Knight also brought up her own personal milestone, scoring 63, while Danni Wyatt added an important 33 from just 14 deliveries at the back end of the England innings.

In reply, South Africa started their chase in emphatic fashion, hitting 15 off the first two overs, with Laura Wolvaardt making 56 from 51 at the top of the order to give her side a solid platform.

However, the loss of wickets saw the Proteas struggle to keep up with the run rate before a solid partnership between Kapp and Tryon.

Kapp followed up her knock of 73 in the previous match with another half-century, from 41 deliveries in a 110-run partnership that briefly threatened to push the game into a close final few overs.

However, Kapp was out for 62, and Tryon did not last too much longer before getting caught off Charlie Dean.

The England off-spinner finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 42, including the wickets of Wolvaardt and Steyn, while Lamb also finished with three wickets.

The Independent

Heinrich Klaasen confesses South Africa time-stalled against England

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing “old school tricks” and stalling for time during his side’s series-levelling defeat against England.England were well on the way to defeating the Proteas during Friday’s second one-day international when Klaasen, who was batting alongside Dwaine Pretorius, decided to run down the clock in the hope that the light drizzle which had started to fall at Emirates Old Trafford turned into a heavier downpour.A minimum of 20 overs per innings are required in ODI cricket to constitute a completed match and, with 11 gone during the Proteas’ doomed chase, Klaasen initiated a break in...
WORLD
The Independent

Left-arm seamers blow away South Africa as England square ODI series

England’s legion of left-armers blew away South Africa’s top order to seal a crushing 118-run victory in the second ODI and set up a series decider.It was make or break at Old Trafford with Jos Buttler side’s having lost five of their previous seven white-ball games this month and staring down the prospect of a third straight series defeat.Defending 201 all out in a rain-reduced 29-over contest, England’s southpaw seamers Reece Topley, David Willey and Sam Curran weaved their magic as the chase eventually subsided for a miserable 83.Topley and Willey, recalled after being rested for the previous match, left...
WORLD
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships as Shericka Jackson storms to gold

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson.Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America.Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal best and championship record and added to her silver from the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second.BRONZE FOR DINA 🥉@dinaashersmith clocks a 22.02 in the 200m final...Proud ❤️#WorldAthleticsChamps #WhereItStarts #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/JiITBnkVBt— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 22, 2022Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came an agonising fourth in the 100m...
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2017: England beat India to lift Women’s World Cup

England lifted the Women’s World Cup on this day in 2017 after beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final at Lord’s.It was the fourth time England were crowned world champions following previous victories in 1973, 1993 and 2009.And they came back from the brink to seal this triumph, launching a stunning fightback with India seemingly on course for a comfortable win on 191 for three in the 43rd over while chasing 229 to win.What a game!!!England win the #WWC17#GoBoldy pic.twitter.com/hMwS2bTBIJ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2017Anya Shrubsole was the catalyst for England’s unlikely win as India tumbled to...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
The Guardian

Emerald heart: a guide to Ireland’s six national parks

The Burren is a park within a park, part of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Unesco global geopark. But this lunar landscape on Ireland’s Atlantic coast is also a living geological and cultural museum. The park’s most significant landmark is Mullaghmore, a time-sculpted barren hill that lures visitors in search of a spiritual reboot. Its shades of pewter and pearl are whipped with smooth ringed contours that never fail to reflect the day’s mood. In the sunshine, it’s near brilliant; as the sun sets over Loch Gealain and ricochets off its still, crystal-clear surface, it flares up in hues of copper and coral.
WORLD
The Independent

Hearing home fans sing national anthem giving England ‘extra push’, says Keira Walsh

England’s Keira Walsh cannot wait to belt out another hair-raising rendition of the national anthem ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses will play Sweden for a place in the Wembley final after their thrilling extra-time win against Spain on Wednesday.Walsh feels singing ‘God Save The Queen’ best encapsulates the growing excitement about the Lionesses’ chances of lifting their first major trophy.The Manchester City midfielder said: “For me, it’s when we’re singing the national anthem.“You can hear it echoing around the stadium and it’s such a special feeling and one we’ve not experienced before because we’ve not...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Follow live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
The Independent

Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith reveals suicide attempt

Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith revealed he tried to commit suicide during three years of “absolute hell”. The 27-year-old won bronze in the 400m at the World Championships on Friday but admitted he had suffered mental health problems during some injury-plagued years. The European champion clocked 44.66 seconds...
SPORTS
The Independent

David Willey claims ‘Mother Cricket’ scuppered South Africa time-wasting ploy

David Willey was pleased to see South African attempts at time-wasting fail during England’s series-levelling victory at Old Trafford, claiming “Mother Cricket” had scuppered the ploy.England romped to a 118-run victory in the second ODI, squaring the ledger at 1-1 ahead of Sunday’s decider at Headingley after bowling out the Proteas for 83.South Africa never looked like getting close to their target of 202 from the moment they slumped to six for four after four calamitous overs, but at one stage a light sprinkling of rain seemed as though it might save them.Had England not managed 20 overs the game...
WORLD
The Independent

Sweden leave it late to book Euro 2022 semi-final with hosts England

Sweden set up a Euro 2022 semi-final showdown with hosts England after scraping past Belgium with an unconvincing 1-0 victory secured by a dramatic late winner.Linda Sembrant struck two minutes into added time at Leigh Sports Village as the tournament’s highest-ranked team eventually made their dominance count.Extra-time looked a certainty after Peter Gerhardsson’s side, who had a first-half Stina Blackstenius goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review, squandered a host of chances.The Swedes – Euros champions in 1984 – will next take on Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses on Tuesday evening at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, with a spot in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sweden set up England semi-final with late victory over Belgium

Linda Sembrant’s dramatic stoppage-time winner earned Sweden a 1-0 victory over Belgium and the chance to face England in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.Stina Blackstenius was denied a goal by VAR midway through the first half and Sweden were made to wait until the dying seconds to see off a valiant Belgian effort at Leigh Sports Village.Wave after wave of Sweden attack in the second period had brought no joy to that point, with goalkeeper Nicky Evrard proving to be their nemesis.But heartbreak for the Red Flames came in the second minute of stoppage time when Sembrant smashed home to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Result and reaction as Sweden dramatically set up semi-final against England

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium and set up a Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.The game looked to be heading for extra time when the Swedes won a corner in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Sembrant reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes through to the last four.Follow all the reaction from the Euro 2022 quarter-final as Sweden join England and Germany in the next round:
SOCCER
The Independent

UK calls on France to act as travellers face more delays and gridlock at Dover

Liz Truss has called on France to act over “entirely avoidable” delays at the border as holidaymakers and lorry drivers face another day of gridlocked roads around Dover. Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
