New Bills stadium will have 'amazing sightlines'

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
Earlier this month, Erie County released site planning images of the structure that’s going to be built to replace Highmark Stadium.

On Thursday, Populous, the firm tasked with designing the facility, gave updates during a public meeting at the team’s fieldhouse.

The stadium, which will be constructed with the help of $1.4 billion in public funding and will seat around 60,000, will have some unique structural features, according to the Buffalo News.

The physical building itself will be smaller than Highmark Stadium, which it will be adjacent to, but the inside will be more compartmentalized so that it will actually be bigger. The new venue will also face a different direction.

Scott Radecic, a project executive, said the stadium will be designed to create “amazing sightlines” for fans. The Buffalo News reports that the stadium will have a foundation that’s 100 feet shorter and 50 feet narrower than Highmark Stadium. Making up for that is the new home of the Bills will be about 50 feet taller.

Additionally, the report states the new facility will have more levels than Highmark Stadium. Entry points will also be improved for better foot traffic flow before and after games and other events to take place there.

The stadium isn’t set to open until 2026. Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates.

