City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Monday, July 18, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported an additional 8,366 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia since last reported on Monday, July 11. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians to at least 1,079,080, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1,302,509. Currently, 78.2 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 95+ percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

All residents ages five and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Philadelphia. 38.1 percent of 5-to-11-year-olds in Philadelphia have received at least one vaccine dose. Among eligible Philadelphians ages 12 and older, 77.4 percent are fully vaccinated, and 95+ percent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last week, 14.6 percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 306,731 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 5,092 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 320 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.

