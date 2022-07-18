ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Invasive, cannibalistic crabs that threaten New England's marine ecosystem are being used to make WHISKEY that tastes like a 'better Fireball'

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Invasive green crabs are harming New England's marine ecosystem and in a bid to combat the destruction, a New Hampshire distillery is using the animals to make whiskey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIBx9_0gk1GNNc00
The result of the Crab Trapper is 'a briny and better Fireball'

Tamworth Distilling has developed a bourbon infused with the taste of green crab, which is created by cooking down the crabs into a stock that is then steeped with additional spices.

The result of the Crab Trapper is 'a briny and better Fireball,' Steven Grasse, owner of Tamworth Distilling, told Food & Wine's Mike Pomranz. Each bottle uses about a pound of crabs.

Each bottle, which costs $65, is made with about one-pound of green crabs.

Green crabs came to the US aboard merchant boats from Europe about 200 years ago and have since spread across the eastern US, with a large population located along New England.

These animals feast on the native marine life, eating large amounts of shellfish a day and they also destroy seagrass.

Female green crabs can produce more than 175,000 eggs over a lifetime, making it possible for the species to quickly overwhelm habitats wherever they are.

And over the past few years the population has dramatically increased due to oceans warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHHkk_0gk1GNNc00
Each bottle, which costs $65, is made with about one-pound of green crabs. Green crabs came to the US aboard merchant boats from Europe about 200 years ago and have since spread across the eastern US, with a large population located along New England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1qod_0gk1GNNc00
The stock goes into a giant vacuum still (pictured) that holds about 20 liters of liquids and stands more than six feet tall. This type of distillation is performed at a pressure lower than atmospheric pressure

Gabriela Bradt, a marine biologist and fisheries specialist at the University of New Hampshire, told NPR: 'They are probably one of the most successful invasive species that we have in North America, at least in the marine world.

'They can eat about 40 mussels a day, just one crab. And so you multiply that by a bazillion, and you have no more clams.'

The stock goes into a giant vacuum still that holds about 20 liters of liquids and stands more than six feet tall.

This type of distillation is performed at a pressure lower than atmospheric pressure.

Once distilled, spices like paprika, dill and cinnamon are added, and then everything is mixed with a bourbon base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNvoY_0gk1GNNc00
Green crabs feast on the native marine life, eating large amounts of shellfish a day and they also destroy seagrass

'The crab is present lightly on the nose, accompanied by coriander and bay to smooth out any high notes,' reads the description of Crab Trapper on Tamworth Distilling's website.

'The body carries hints of the maple and vanilla oak notes lent from the full-bodied base. The spirit finishes with heavier notes of clove, cinnamon, and allspice, leaving a light, pleasant spice on the palate.'

Scientists in Canada are also working on new ways to combat the growing green crab population and have engineered a plastic using the animal's shell.

The project was developed by Audrey Moores, a chemist at McGill University, in partnership with Kejimkujik National Park Seaside in Nova Scotia, which has struggled with a population of the invasive European green crab since the 1980s.

Moores' small team will harvest green crabs from the park and process their shells to extract a chemical called chitin.

Chitin can be used to create an eco-friendly form of plastic that will break down in landfills and ocean without any lingering toxic effects.

'If we can make this invasive species come full circle as a solution to the plastic pollution issue that all the oceans are facing today, I really think that's going to be such a great and innovative way to figure out the invasive species problem,' Moores told the CBC.

Moores devised a new and less toxic way to process chitin that involves pulverizing the crabs shells and mixing them with a special powder.

This process is involves less water and fewer chemicals, ensuring it produces very little chemical waste or runoff.

Moores says the plastic produced through this process is hard, like glass, and the team is working to produce a softer substance that can be molded into items like plastic party cups, plates, and cutlery.

'What we know is that if we take regular crab shells, shrimp shells, lobster shells, we have very good results, so we're fairly confident that the green crab should not be different,' she said.

Comments / 19

Wiley Early
4d ago

Ingenious!!!👏👏👏 When ya got lemons baby ya make lemonade!!! I’d love to try it. (Maybe throw Putin in for an appetizer!!)

Reply
10
Richard Burrell
4d ago

drop the price duh and sell it everywhere if it's tasty we will buy..$65 a bottle? my 15 year old Glenfiddich doesn't cost that much it's unreasonable pricing.

Reply
5
1 BAD BOY
4d ago

if they are cannibalistic won't they eventually eat themselves out of existence? I guess there could be one last humongous green crab? there can only be one!

Reply
3
Related
ScienceAlert

Great White Sharks Are Being Scared From Their Habitat by Just Two Predators

There is no sea creature whose name inspires terror – rightly or wrongly – as much as the great white shark. With its sleek body optimized for hunting, its sharp teeth, and its (somewhat undeserved) reputation for enjoying human flesh, the great white (Carcharodon carcharias) is widely regarded as one of the ocean's top predators. And that's true, it is – but there's something even the great white fears.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
TheConversationAU

Thousands of giant crabs amass off Australia's coast. Scientists need your help to understand the phenomenon

Am I not pretty enough? This article is part of The Conversation’s series introducing you to little-known Australian animals that need our help. Every winter in shallow waters off Australia’s southern coast, armies of native spider crabs appear in their thousands. They form huge underwater piles, some as tall as a person. These fascinating crustaceans are on a risky mission – to get bigger. Crabs cannot simply grow like humans and other soft-bodied creatures. They must break free from their shells, expand their soft flesh and harden a new shell – all while dodging hungry predators on the hunt for a soft,...
ANIMALS
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabs#Crab Fisheries#Fireball Whiskey#New England#Tamworth Distilling#The Crab Trapper#Food Wine#Npr
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
LiveScience

Serial killer whales have been murdering sharks and eating their livers for 5 years

In the waters off of South Africa, a killer whale killing spree is raging. Since 2017, a pair of male orcas (Orcinus orca) have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) near the Gansbaai coast, tearing the fearsome fish apart and eating their livers in all but one case. Some of the sharks — which scientists periodically find dead and shredded on nearby beaches — were even missing their hearts.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

499K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy