Collierville Police Dept. receives state award, in part for Kroger shooting response

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The Collierville Police Department has won a state award based partly on its response to a Sept. 23, 2021, shooting at the Kroger grocery store on New Byhalia Road.

The Tennessee Municipal League gave the suburban force its annual Excellence in Police Services award, recognizing the department’s commitment to daily operations.

The award also, however, was based partly on the department’s response when a gunman shot more than a dozen people at the grocery store . One resident, Olivia King, died from her injuries.

Within minutes of the call, officers were on the scene.

Months ahead of the incident, CPD collaborated with the suburban fire department and other local agencies and hosted active shooter training at Collierville High School. Chief Dale Lane noted the proactive training benefitted the manner in which officers responded to the incident.

“Hopefully, we never have another day like Sept. 23,” Lane said. “Most days it’s ‘How can we improve quality of life for our community?’ We do that by building trust everyday. Our team has bought in.”

This year, the town hosted the training again and other area agencies participated.

Since Lane was appointed to his position more than two years ago, he’s placed an emphasis on community policing including building partnerships in the town and encourages officers to engage with residents.

“There is nothing that requires people to change a flat tire or help people when they run out of gas,” Lane said. “That all comes down to character. They don’t teach you that in the police academy. We can teach you skill. Collierville Police officers show they care for the community every day.”

Weeks and months after the incident at Kroger, CPD investigated but also looked for ways to comfort the heartbroken community.

The award also recognized the technology Collierville has implemented like the drone program, license plate readers and the data-driven approach to fighting crime.

The Tennessee Municipal League will formally present the award to CPD during the Tennessee Municipal League’s annual conference in August. The organization advocates for 345 towns and cities in the state.

