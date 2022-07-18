ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old presented with Jennie Finch Empowerment Award

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMPTON, Calif. -- Before Sunday, the highlight of Samantha Santana's trip from New York to the Los Angeles area was a base hit in her team's opening game of the Jennie Finch Classic softball tournament. Then again, the team's trip to Dodger Stadium for All-Star Saturday festivities was a...

