WFFC Cincinnati Hosts A Summer Evening of Floral Therapy

Camping, in theory, sounds great. Some intimate time with Mother Nature, taking a break from technology to focus on the simpler things in life, weenies and marshmallows roasted over the campfire — sure, sounds lovely. But the reality typically looks a lot more like mosquito bites, lumpy sleeping arrangements and sweaty summer heat. Glamping — a portmanteau for glamorous camping — gives folks a taste of nature with the comfort of home. From treehouse cabins to decked-out yurts, these escapes offer the perfect balance of indulgence and the natural world.
