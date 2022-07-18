ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wild BISON return to UK for 1st time in thousands of years as 1-ton beasts are reintroduced to Kent woodlands

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScF7b_0gk1COPB00

WILD bison have returned to Britain's landscapes for the first time in thousands of years as part of a major project to restore nature.

Three European bison were set free into woodland near Canterbury, Kent, on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cznEx_0gk1COPB00
Bison are back after thousands of years Credit: PA

Experts are hoping the trio will help tackle nature and climate crises.

Their natural grazing, felling trees, eating bark and taking dust baths will restore things and create new spaces for other wildlife.

The herd will soon have other wildlife companions too, including Exmoor ponies, Iron Age pigs and Longhorn cattle.

European bison were chosen because it's the closest living relative to the ancient steppe bison that would have once roamed Britain and naturally managed the area.

The breed is Europe's largest land mammal.

Bison's like to strip back trees and rub off bark, which creates an ideal area for insects and fungi, allowing plant species to thrive.

Their fur also comes in useful, with birds collecting it to build nests.

The herd will be made up of a matriarch brought from Scotland, a bull from Germany and two youngsters from Ireland.

"They’ve got this remarkable ability to increase biodiversity just through being bison. We really need that in the woods," bison ranger Donovan Wright said.

"You get this ricochet effect through the ecosystem, so many species are able to benefit from the bison in the ecosystem."

The £1.12million project is led by Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust, within West Blean and Thornden Woods.

"With this project we’re going to prove the impact bison in the wild can have on the environment," Paul Whitfield, director general of Wildwood Trust said

"They will create an explosion of biodiversity and build habitat resilience, locking in carbon to help reduce global temperature rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395bWz_0gk1COPB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTE2g_0gk1COPB00

"Not only this, but we’re giving people in the UK – for the first time in over 1,000 years – the chance to experience bison in the wild.

"It’s a really powerful, emotional, visceral experience and it’s something we’ve lost in this country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7H3w_0gk1COPB00
Experts hope they'll restore nature to its former glory

Find out more about science

Want to know more about the weird and wonderful world of science? From the Moon to the human body, we have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whitfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts#Biodiversity#Birds#Steppe Bison#European#Exmoor Ponies#Kent Wildlife Trust#The Wildwood Trust#West Blean
The US Sun

I was one of the world’s biggest drug smugglers and worked for all the cartels – until my incredible secret was revealed

HARDMAN Guy Stanton was a smuggler who ran his own ship to move consignments of cannabis, cocaine and heroin for some of the world’s most ruthless drug cartels. The no-nonsense South Londoner, who wore a £175,000 Rolex watch and designer suits, spent so much money travelling the globe to meet drug barons that American Express gave him its ultra-exclusive credit card.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
614K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy