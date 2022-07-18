ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr Anthony Fauci announces plans to retire at the end of Biden’s term in 2025 after leading US Covid response

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nc6B_0gk1C0J000

DR Anthony Fauci has announced his plans to retire at the end of Joe Biden's term in 2025 after leading the United States' Covid-19 response.

Fauci, the US president's chief medical officer, announced his plan during an interview with Politico on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKPpo_0gk1C0J000
Dr Anthony Fauci announces that he plans to retire at the end of Biden's term Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ed2Wo_0gk1C0J000
Dr Fauci was a leading figure in both Donald Trump and Joe Biden's coronavirus response teams Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTHJE_0gk1C0J000
Dr Fauci faced sharp criticism from Republican leaders regarding his Covid guidelines, including masks and lockdown orders Credit: AFP

"By the time we get to the end of Biden's first term, I will very likely (retire)," Fauci said as he eyes a January 2025 exit.

Fauci, 81, has worked for the American public health sector for more than five decades, advising every president since Ronald Regan.

However, he faced sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers for his response to the Covid pandemic. Fauci led the coronavirus response teams for both Biden and Donald Trump.

He also lifted the lid on the "interesting relationship" he had with then-president Trump, after the pair had several unsettling clashes on the Covid response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYdfi_0gk1C0J000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oz6l2_0gk1C0J000

“We developed an interesting relationship,” said the Brooklyn-born Fauci.

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard.”

During the pandemic's peak, Fauci was a regular guest on cable news, primetime television, late-night shows and podcasts, offering his medical advice to fight the virus.

But over time, he became a politically divisive figure on the left and right regarding issues such as masks and lockdown policies.

His foes rejected his recommendations to get vaccinated, mask up and limit social events.

"What I try to convince them [of], with my communication method, is we’re not asking you to dramatically alter your lifestyle," Fauci told Politico.

"We’re not asking you to really interfere with what you do with your life. We’re just asking you to consider some simple, doable mitigation methods.”

Fauci said he did not expect to remain in government until Covid is eliminated because he believes "we're going to be living with this" for years to come.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105," Fauci said, adding: "I think we’re going to be living with this."

In the decades since he's taken over as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci has worked on treating and preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS.

People living with HIV can prevent transmission with daily pills and now, injections every few months. However, an HIV vaccine remains inaccessible, which Fauci says is likely many years away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j52up_0gk1C0J000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeQZ1_0gk1C0J000

“I don’t think there is anything else that I, Tony Fauci, can do except leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision,” he said.

“I don’t need to be there for HIV because we have enough good people that could carry it on.”

Comments / 4

Related
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Anthony Fauci's wife unmasks his mandate predictions at mostly unmasked lunch

Of the hundred women invited to Georgetown's Cafe Milano for the inaugural "D.C. Power Index Lunch," Christine Grady was one of the few donning a black N95-style mask. But the chief of the National Institutes of Health's bioethics department did briefly unmask to take photos and accept an award from Microsoft's Teresa Carlson, Paramount Global's DeDe Lea, and magazine editor Joanna Coles, founder of the New York Power 100 lunch.
GEORGETOWN, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Republican#Rej
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MedicalXpress

High blood pressure may double the risk of severe COVID, even after full vaccination

Having high blood pressure more than doubled a person's risk for hospitalization from an Omicron-variant COVID-19 infection—even despite full vaccination including a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, in an analysis of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles between December 2021 and April 2022, according to new research published today in Hypertension.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study

July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Scientists Warn Against Repeated Re-Use of Masks for at-Risk Group

Researchers have suggested that people with compromised immune systems should avoid re-using face masks due to germ growth. The finding was made as part of a Japanese study into face mask hygiene. In the study, the researchers surveyed 109 people on their face mask usage and collected bacteria and fungi samples from both the inner and outer sides of their masks.
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

With contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID

MIAMI – With the even more contagious BA.5 subvariant surging nationwide, many people have new questions about COVID-19. The highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant now accounting for about 78% of all COVID infections in the United States, according to the CDC. Now many people are asking if they had COVID in the last three months, will they have immunity against this variant?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

America Is Running Out of ‘COVID Virgins’

I am on a mission to preserve the most valuable item in my home: my fiancé, who has never had COVID. Through sheer luck and a healthy dose of terror, he made it through the first pandemic year without getting sick. Shielded by the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster, he dodged infection when I fell ill last November and coughed up the coronavirus all over our cramped New York City apartment. Somehow, he ducked the Omicron wave over the winter, when it seemed as though everyone was getting sick. And in the past few months, he has emerged unscathed from crowded weddings, indoor dinners, and flights across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
614K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy