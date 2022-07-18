ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Bear Grylls reveals the surprising celebrity that had the toughest time on the new season of Running Wild

By Mollie Mansfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BEAR Grylls has exclusively revealed to The Sun the surprising celebrity who had the toughest time on the upcoming season of Running Wild.

The 48-year-old survival expert has been adventuring worldwide with Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Simu Liu and Florence Pugh in his latest season of the hit show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpTMB_0gk1BHGJ00
Bear Grylls has revealed which celebrity struggled most on the new season of Running Wild Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lnw08_0gk1BHGJ00
Bear said Ashton Kutcher was the most challenged Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IADoG_0gk1BHGJ00
Bear also admitted that Natalie Portman had a tough time Credit: Getty

Bear put the stars through their paces, forcing them to plunge into frozen lakes, jump out of helicopters, and ascend down mountains.

However, Bear has exclusively revealed that one celebrity stood out as the most challenged in the latest season, set for release on Monday, July 25.

"I think Ashton Kutcher," Bear told The Sun. "Most of the time when these guests arrive they are real rookies in terms of outdoor experience.

"Ashton is somebody who really loves the outdoors and has had the time and resources over the last few years to go and do incredible adventures around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeQZ1_0gk1BHGJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFAS5_0gk1BHGJ00

"He really wanted that full experience - we got to take [him] into the jungles of Central America and in the end he went oh wow, this has pushed me like nothing else.

"That was a fun one to be able to really push the boundaries a bit there."

However, despite standing out as the most challenged, Bear admitted that Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman also struggled.

"Likewise, I think the Natalie one I mean, it's one of the best. It feels like one of the best episodes we've ever done really, it's got so much kind of heart. And it looks spectacular.

"The deserts and these Canyonlands. Her story is remarkable. She's such a beautiful human being inside and out. And that was a special one."

Speaking about the new season directly, Bear teased that they are "upping the ante."

"I look on this one as probably the most challenging seasons we've ever done in terms of locations. From the jungles to the high north in Canada in the depths of winter with Simu Liu.

"But it was fun, Running Wild is always revealing and getting to know these stars in a really unguarded, great way, and it continues to shine for us as a show. We take amazing people and hear incredible stories."

After filming the show, Bear gave The Sun some of his top survival expert tips.

The TV star explained what to do if you come face-to-face with a shark.

"Number one, don't panic," he said. "You know, most shark attacks and mistaken identity, or they think of something else. So if you see a shark make yourself visible, make yourself strong, make yourself not look like prey."

Bear then went on to explain the dangerous signal that could leave you in a face-off with a Great White.

"As soon as you start panicking and start thrashing in that water and sending off prey-predator signals that you are food and you're scared and you're weak - that's whether you're facing wolves or sharks.

"You know, the signal is a really dangerous signal. So if you're with a shark in the water, bags or confidence, swim, you know strong swing swim stable.

"If it's coming for you, if it's looking like it's attacking, you go for it dive towards it be aggressive. Cause confusion in a shark's mind. Yeah, they're unlikely to attack - even Great Whites."

Bear went on to confirm that sharks "don't want to eat you," but tend to confuse humans for prey.

"If they see you're human, and you're not scared, and you're swimming with it, they leave you alone.

"But like all things that takes courage, but welcome to the wild, you know, the rewards go to those who can face their fears and do the difficult so that would be my tip with sharks."

Despite giving expert tips on how to face a shark if you find yourself in that position, Bear explained that it should not be sought out.

"Before you get in the water, do your research and make sure you don't put yourself in harm's way unnecessarily.

"There are a lot of places now that have really good shark watches. If somebody's saying don't be in the water at the moment, don't be in the water.

"But that is the key to surviving. If you're surrounded by sharks be confident."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j52up_0gk1BHGJ00

It comes just days after experts warned of a "new normal" in the rise of shark attacks after five people were mauled in just two weeks.

Bear also spoke about his latest partnership with Duracell and Make-A-Wish for their Engineered for More campaign aimed at powering more outdoor moments that matter for the launch of new Duracell batteries with Power Boost Ingredients.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Grace Warrior's Adorable First TikTok Dance to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap: Watch

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a video on Instagram of daughter Grace Warrior practicing her first TikTok dance. The 15-month-old got some help from her mom, as well as uncle Robert Irwin, as she danced to the "Jiggle Jiggle" rap. The viral sound features an autotuned interview from documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux that was remixed on the platform by producers Duke & Jones.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Bear Grylls
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Simu Liu
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Running Wild#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
614K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy