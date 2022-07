To no surprise, Ugonna Kingsley, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 class is reclassifying to the 2022 class, sources confirmed a report by Andrew Slater to 247Sports. The 6-foot-11 big man out of Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy is fresh off an official visit to Kentucky and is expected to take an official visit to Oklahoma in the coming days.

