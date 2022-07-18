ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 streamer sued by Bungie for cheating and harassment

By Tony Wilson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie is constantly working on Destiny 2, releasing hotfixes and other updates to keep the live service shooter up to date with new content and improvements. Sometimes, however, the studio has to take a stand outside of the game itself. Bungie is currently suing a Destiny 2 streamer over repeated, detestable...

