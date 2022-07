ATLANTA -- Lane Kiffin had a plan all along that would lead the Ole Miss Rebels to their first baseball national championship in school history. The Rebel football head coach took to the podium at SEC Media Days on Monday, and he was asked a question about signing mustard bottles and golf balls this offseason after last year's late-game antics against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kiffin went on to state that when he threw out the first pitch prior to a baseball game between Ole Miss and Tennessee this spring, the ensuing sweep by the Volunteers was all a part of his grand scheme that would lead the Rebels to a national title.

