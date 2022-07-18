ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

UPDATE NWS Issues Thunderstorm & Flood Warning for Monday, July 18 until 6 p.m.

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for July 18 until 3.30 p.m. for The Bronx, Queens, Manhattan Southeastern Bergen and Southern Westchester and a severe flash flood warning until 6 p.m. The thunderstorm was located over Riverdale / Norwood in The Bronx around 3.05 p.m....

www.norwoodnews.org

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawthorne, or over Paterson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ridgewood around 220 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 225 PM EDT. Oradell around 230 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 235 PM EDT. Tappan and Riverdale around 240 PM EDT. Nyack and Orangeburg around 245 PM EDT. Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry around 250 PM EDT. New Rochelle and Tarrytown around 255 PM EDT. White Plains and Scarsdale around 300 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Dutchess; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Storms cause big problems across NYC area

NEW YORK - Parts of the New York City region turned into rivers and waterfalls after the heavy rain on Monday. At one point, a sinkhole opened up in the Bronx swallowing a van. "As soon as I come out to smoke my cigarette, I see the van," said Tony...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Severe Weather, Tornado Threat’ For Hudson Valley, New York

Just a few days after a tornado affected parts of the Hudson Valley, weather experts say there's a "high" chance of another tornado touching down in the region. On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather warned of the chance of bad weather and a tornado threat remains for parts of the Hudson Valley this afternoon.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

I-684 Reopens Following Crash Injuring 3 In Katonah

Three people were injured, including one person who was ejected, when a tractor-trailer flipped on a packed highway. The incident took place in Northern Westchester around 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 on northbound I-684 in Katonah. The crash closed the roadway for several hours, but it has since reopened, said...
KATONAH, NY
norwoodnews.org

How to Beat the Heat & Stay Cool This Week Amid the Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory which is in effect until Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. Temperatures of between 95 and 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday in New York City. Government officials warn that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur....
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Severe thunderstorms in today’s forecast with prolonged heat wave ahead

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued in 18 counties for threat of strong storms. ALSO: Water rescues reported as flash flooding traps drivers in cars. A round of strong thunderstorms in New Jersey Monday afternoon and Monday evening could bring gusty winds, flooding and downpours before an extended heat wave through the rest of the week with temperatures expected to climb to 90 degrees or higher across much of the state.
PIX11

Shark sightings clear beaches from NYC to central Long Island

JONES BEACH, NY (PIX11) — Shark sightings at Atlantic Ocean beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island shut the beaches down for part or all of Tuesday afternoon. It was the latest in a very active month so far for shark encounters in our region. Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings […]
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist killed in Westchester crash

NEW ROCHELLE – A 20-year-old New Rochelle man lost his life when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Echo Avenue, New Rochelle Police said. City Police said the accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July...
WestfairOnline

A jewel of a store

Richard and Sal D’Errico started their careers selling jewelry from their shared bedroom in their parents’ house in the Bronx, until one day their mother said enough was enough and told them they would have to find a place of their own. They did — across the street,...
