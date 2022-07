For me it’s got to be his authenticity. Before he came to LSU, Kelly always struck me as kind of a jerk who wasn’t a genuine person. He just seemed kind of fake. I’ve been surprised by how real he is, and how straight he has been with the media. He just tells it like it is, but he does it in a way that is intelligent and professional. He seems at home in his own skin, and I think his authenticity and professional competency will give this team a lot of confidence this season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO