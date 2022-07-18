ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Jailed for Incest After His Daughters Bet On Who Would Sleep With Him First Released, ‘Wishes’ He Went to Prison Sooner

By Lauryn Snapp
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 4 days ago
A Nebraska father who committed incest following a "jealous competition" among half-sisters — who each bet they would "have sex with their father" before the other — was recently released from prison. He's now dishing out life advice via Facebook. According to The Mirror, Travis Fieldgrove reunited...

Outsider.com

Arkansas Family of 6 Lives in a Tool Shed and Loves It

Now, I know we could all downsize a bit. But, this Arkansas family of 6 is taking things to a whole new level with their tool shed home. The tiny home craze has really taken a hold of many out there looking to get back into the outdoors. While I can appreciate the ingenuity and efficiency of these homes, it’s hard to imagine a family of this size living in just 500 square feet.
ARKANSAS STATE
