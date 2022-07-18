Top247 Rankings Update Today

From the people inside the program that I’ve talked to, Nuss has looked the best in practice, has won over the team, and will be the starter against FSU. I like Myles and I was rooting for him to start over Burrow when he transferred in, but at this point in time, Nuss is the better qb. I’m aware Myles ranks first among all lsu qb’s for passing yards and td’s in his first 3 starts, but let’s not kid ourselves, he was playing in a much different offense and he had 131 total attempts in those 3 games. If you actually watched those 3 games, you saw a qb who looked uncomfortable in the pocket and didn’t inspire much confidence in his teammates.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO