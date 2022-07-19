ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa encouraging water conservation through free audits, rebates and expertise

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 3 days ago
There's a lot of big ideas for solving California's perpetual water shortages. Desalinate ocean water. Tow giant bags of water or use a pipeline to pull
water out of the mouth of the Columbia River. But there are also less ambitious and perhaps more practical ways too. The city of Santa Rosa is looking to help, one drip at a time. Thomas Hare and Holly Nadeau are water resource specialists from the Santa Rosa's water department, On a recent Wednesday, in the Oakmont district, they were welcomed to the home of Leslie and Greg Gossage...ready to get down to some detective work. "So, what I'd love to do is just start off by looking inside and testing the toilets for leaks, and then we'll take a look at all the flow rates for the sinks and the showers and then we'll come outside and take a look at the irrigation system and see if we can see any leaks and breaks, see if anything looks wrong," "OK, sounds good." The group crowds into one of the home's two restrooms. "We're going to throw a dye tablet into the toilet, it's just a blue, vegetable dye" According to Thomas, toilets can be a frequent culprit. "Toilets are sneaky, they can use thousands of gallons...seeping, so we're going to test how that seal is....and the water level looks fine on this one, good, good water level (laughter), absolutely (toilet tank lid clinks)." After losing a home to fire and staying in temporary housing, the Gossages moved to Oakmont in May. Typical of the neighborhood, the 35 year-old house is tidy and mostly original. The couple requested a free inspection and water audit, hoping to use less, and save a few bucks too. From a bag of tricks, Hare pulls a plastic bag with measurement lines, and moves on to test the shower. "(water running) oh, that's going really, really fast, about two and a half gallons a minute, we want these to flow at one gallon a minute, so we'll give you an aerator for this, 'I think that's original, from 1988' "it looks it, yeah." The other shower, seldom used, clocks in at three and a half gallons per minute. The first gets a new aerator, the second, a new showerhead. Sink faucets are much the same, here again too much flowing. "Every time you're washing your hands, you're using about twice as much as you need to. If you change out that aerator, you'll never notice the difference, but you'll be saving fifty percent of the water every time you use the sink. The house also has a typical, top loading washer. Although high efficiency front loaders can save twenty five gallons a load, dollar-wise, it's an expensive upgrade, that may not be worth it if the old washer's still viable---even with the $50 city rebate. Hate washing dishes? Hare says an efficient dishwasher uses four gallons---as much water as one would use in less than three minutes washing by hand. With a few minutes having elapsed, we're back to the toilet. "Ahh, we got a leak, Leslie, we have a problem...In the bathroom in the main bedroom..so take a look and tell me what you see?" 'It's leaking blue,' "yeah." Hare explains. "This one, it has a couple of issues now, the fill valve--the float is a little too high, so the water is coming up too high on the standpipe, and then it also looks like you have a leak in that flapper. Because this is a one point six gallons per flush toilet which is older, one thing you could consider is replacing it, there are toilets that use zero point eight gallons per flush, and then you'd be having none of those issues and be saving fifty percent of the water each time." Sometimes, debris or algae build up can prevent the flapper from sealing tight. A few wipes with the rough end of a sponge can fix that. Other adjustments can reset the float, but toilets, being cheaper than and used more frequently than washers, can be a candidate for replacement. As this case of the missing water proceeds, there have been a few clues, but no smoking gun...That is, until we enter the garage. "so where is your irrigation controller?" "Well, I thought it was out here, there's two of them and they're very old, I don't know when this was set up." "Oh OH! Oh-OH! Those are REALY old." "So, I have them both off, for rain, but we see this one in front going on." Finally, pay dirt. "It said that it was going to go on twice a week, but it was every day, so that's another mysterious,' "what can happen with these old timers as well is that if you have any kind of power cut, they come back on, they come back on with their default, which is ten minutes a day every day" (gasp)." Hare said the Gossages should qualify for a $300 rebate for new controllers. "There's something funky happening with those, they're resetting themselves." Those micro outages, according to Hare, are fairly common. New controllers, with memory, won't wipe their programs in a blackout. Hare and Nadeau say outside irrigation, especially if not maintained, can also grow problematic. In the backyard, remnants of an old system are all around, along with a drip system with leaky connections, missing emitters and other issues. "It looks like when they moved away from the sprinklers, they didn't even cut and cap those valves. Just abandoned and start over..." The prescription: cut and cap the values, rip out the old drip system and replace it---until then, water by hand. While the water savings at the Gossage home is mere drops compared to big, headline grabbing engineering marvels--like turning saltwater fresh, the cumulative impact can add up. Plus, the savings are immediate---no need for decades of studies, raising funds and lawsuits.

In part two of this series, we'll dig deeper into outdoor water use and the new technology allowing water customers to view their usage in nearly real time, and how that information provides clues to do your own water detective work. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAOFI_0gk0qdx300
From an impromptu desk, Thomas Hare explains some water saving tech to Leslie and Greg Gossage
photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB There's a lot of big ideas for solving California's perpetual water shortages. Desalinate ocean water. Tow giant bags of water or use a pipeline to pull water out of the mouth of the Columbia River. But there are also less ambitious and perhaps more practical ways too. The city of Santa Rosa is looking to help, one drip at a time. Thomas Hare and Holly Nadeau are water resource specialists from the Santa Rosa's water department, On a recent Wednesday, in the Oakmont district, they were welcomed to the home of Leslie and Greg Gossage...ready to get down to some detective work. "So, what I'd love to do is just start off by looking inside and testing the toilets for leaks, and then we'll take a look at all the flow rates for the sinks and the showers and then we'll come outside and take a look at the irrigation system and see if we can see any leaks and breaks, see if anything looks wrong," "OK, sounds good." The group crowds into one of the home's two restrooms. "We're going to throw a dye tablet into the toilet, it's just a blue, vegetable dye" According to Thomas, toilets can be a frequent culprit. "Toilets are sneaky, they can use thousands of gallons...seeping, so we're going to test how that seal is....and the water level looks fine on this one, good, good water level (laughter), absolutely (toilet tank lid clinks)." After losing a home to fire and staying in temporary housing, the Gossages moved to Oakmont in May. Typical of the neighborhood, the 35 year-old house is tidy and mostly original. The couple requested a free inspection and water audit, hoping to use less, and save a few bucks too. From a bag of tricks, Hare pulls a plastic bag with measurement lines, and moves on to test the shower. "(water running) oh, that's going really, really fast, about two and a half gallons a minute, we want these to flow at one gallon a minute, so we'll give you an aerator for this, 'I think that's original, from 1988' "it looks it, yeah." The other shower, seldom used, clocks in at three and a half gallons per minute. The first gets a new aerator, the second, a new showerhead. Sink faucets are much the same, here again too much flowing. "Every time you're washing your hands, you're using about twice as much as you need to. If you change out that aerator, you'll never notice the difference, but you'll be saving fifty percent of the water every time you use the sink. The house also has a typical, top loading washer. Although high efficiency front loaders can save twenty five gallons a load, dollar-wise, it's an expensive upgrade, that may not be worth it if the old washer's still viable---even with the $50 city rebate. Hate washing dishes? Hare says an efficient dishwasher uses four gallons---as much water as one would use in less than three minutes washing by hand. With a few minutes having elapsed, we're back to the toilet. "Ahh, we got a leak, Leslie, we have a problem...In the bathroom in the main bedroom..so take a look and tell me what you see?" 'It's leaking blue,' "yeah." Hare explains. "This one, it has a couple of issues now, the fill valve--the float is a little too high, so the water is coming up too high on the standpipe, and then it also looks like you have a leak in that flapper. Because this is a one point six gallons per flush toilet which is older, one thing you could consider is replacing it, there are toilets that use zero point eight gallons per flush, and then you'd be having none of those issues and be saving fifty percent of the water each time." Sometimes, debris or algae build up can prevent the flapper from sealing tight. A few wipes with the rough end of a sponge can fix that. Other adjustments can reset the float, but toilets, being cheaper than and used more frequently than washers, can be a candidate for replacement. As this case of the missing water proceeds, there have been a few clues, but no smoking gun...That is, until we enter the garage. "so where is your irrigation controller?" "Well, I thought it was out here, there's two of them and they're very old, I don't know when this was set up." "Oh OH! Oh-OH! Those are REALY old." "So, I have them both off, for rain, but we see this one in front going on." Finally, pay dirt. "It said that it was going to go on twice a week, but it was every day, so that's another mysterious,' "what can happen with these old timers as well is that if you have any kind of power cut, they come back on, they come back on with their default, which is ten minutes a day every day" (gasp)." Hare said the Gossages should qualify for a $300 rebate for new controllers. "There's something funky happening with those, they're resetting themselves." Those micro outages, according to Hare, are fairly common. New controllers, with memory, won't wipe their programs in a blackout. Hare and Nadeau say outside irrigation, especially if not maintained, can also grow problematic. In the backyard, remnants of an old system are all around, along with a drip system with leaky connections, missing emitters and other issues. "It looks like when they moved away from the sprinklers, they didn't even cut and cap those valves. Just abandoned and start over..." The prescription: cut and cap the values, rip out the old drip system and replace it---until then, water by hand. While the water savings at the Gossage home is mere drops compared to big, headline grabbing engineering marvels--like turning saltwater fresh, the cumulative impact can add up. Plus, the savings are immediate---no need for decades of studies, raising funds and lawsuits.

In part two of this series, we'll dig deeper into outdoor water use and the new technology allowing water customers to view their usage in nearly real time, and how that information provides clues to do your own water detective work.

Comments / 3

Guest
4d ago

Stop building all the unneeded apartments in Santa Rosa. I will never listen to any recommendations you give.

Reply
6
Related
KRCB 104.9

Water savings from audits, better tech, adding up

Small savings add up. With droughts seemingly longer and more frequent, utilities across California are begging customers to cut usage by a fifth. In Sonoma County, Santa Rosa's WaterSmart initiative, is helping that city go above and beyond.    In a story last week, KRCB's Marc Albert took us along as utility technicians scoured homes for leaks, tested faucets and shared conservation strategies. In the second in our series, we focus on the incentives, encouragement and technology helping drive conservation.   Though she'll miss croquet on a lush lawn, Sue Grave is prioritizing.    "I want drinking water, and I want water for the next...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Researchers looking for local wildfire victims to tell their stories

In recent years, wildfires have kept devastating Sonoma County, a trend that may only increase as climate change progresses. So why do so many people opt to return after fires like Tubbs, Kincaid or Glass?  A team of researchers at the State University of New York at Albany have designed a study focusing on how something called 'place attachment'  influences where people choose to live following a disaster. “Place attachment is really a concept that captures the emotional and functional paths that people have to place and where they live,” said SUNY Albany Professor Alex Greer. “So it’s the idea that your...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County keeps clean energy loan program going, for now

photo credit:  For the foreseeable future, Sonoma County residents can continue to access low-interest loans to cover costs like retrofitting a house for earthquakes, installing a greywater or solar system on a ranch or buying a pool cover.    There are now about 125 distinct projects eligible for county financing; the whole point is to reduce greenhouse gasses and fight climate change,   "Through energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy," said Jane Elias, one of the county staffers who runs SCEIP. That stands for Sonoma County Energy Independence Program, and for over a decade, it’s been helping county property owners...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County housing prices flatten but don’t decline

“The Sonoma County housing market has been adversely influenced by supply chain challenges, resulting in damage as well as shutdowns among many local businesses, the loss of rental homes due to government restrictions and the lack of new home construction,” said Ross Liscum, a Century 21 EPIC real estate agent in Santa Rosa. “Collectively, these factors have negatively influenced the local economic outlook and are concerns we did not have just a few years ago, along with Washington spending money we do not have!”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cost of gas shows up in Sonoma County restaurant, retail business costs

“Rising gas prices have had a direct impact on food and retail costs,” said Kris Wilson, executive director of the Historic Railroad Square Association, an organization committed to promoting this Santa Rosa district as a shopping (for furniture, antiques, etc.), dining and entertainment hub with hotels and a SMART station.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

UC Berkeley economist explains 'mystery gas surcharge,' why CA pays more than any other state

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- No matter how much the price of gasoline rises or falls, a renowned U.C. Berkeley economist warns that you're paying a "mystery gas surcharge" - and that's on top of our higher state taxes and environmental fees. The I-Team's Dan Noyes has been investigating how and why Californians always pay more at the pump than any other state.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Toxic algal mats growing in Russian River

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is urging the public who visit the Russian River to be cautious of potentially toxic algal. It was confirmed through testing that toxic algal mats are growing on the bottom of the Russian River. Algae or cyanobacteria can both grow on the […]
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Water#Water Shortages#Water Conservation#Rebates#Water Audit#The Santa Rosa
KRON4 News

No BART between North Concord, Pleasant Hill

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – There is a major delay on Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Antioch Line early Friday, according to the transit agency, and no service at all between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill stations as of 5:41 a.m. The reason is a power problem, BART...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New rules for well permits in Sonoma County proposed

The Board of Supervisors will consider new standards for well permits at their meeting Aug. 9 in response to California case law to protect rivers and other “public trust resources,” according to a July 11 press release. The county will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

This California City Is the Gateway to Wine Country and Redwood Forests

Santa Rosa is a patchwork of hills, valleys, plains, and fields and fields of grapes. As the seat of Sonoma County, its location means one thing: wineries galore. Well, okay, two things if you throw in its convenient access to redwoods, the tallest and oldest trees in the country (no biggie). As one of the largest cities in California’s wine country, Santa Rosa is cosmopolitan enough to host boutique hotels, microbreweries, and hip coffee shops, but sleepy enough that it would be easy enough to wile away a day hiking the Redwood Coast.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRCB 104.9

Windsor begins recycled water program

  photo credit: Courtesy of the Town of Windsor Water savings - it’s a necessity during this time of drought. Starting Wednesday, July 20th, Windsor residents will have a new opportunity to use recycled water. Permit purgatory had long put the kibosh on recycled water use for many Windsor residents. Thanks to a recent change in the Windsor’s state-level water permitting though, residents can now access recycled water, up to 300 gallons at a time, for irrigation use.   Shannon Cotulla, Windsor’s Public Works Director, said the water is recycled from the city’s regular use.   "The potable water that is used in our businesses and...
WINDSOR, CA
ksro.com

Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Bomb Threat Made at Sonoma Valley Hospital; Traced to New Jersey

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Sonoma Valley Hospital. The Sonoma Police Department says the man called at about one o’clock Tuesday afternoon and threatened to “kill everyone” at the hospital. Investigators say he was livid about a bill he received for medical treatment. Police traced his phone back to New Jersey, while officers positioned themselves around Sonoma Valley Hospital as a precaution. Police also sent officers to the suspect’s parents’ home. Police have not arrested the man yet, but say they’re still looking for him.
SONOMA, CA
californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Illegal Handguns Found in Santa Rosa Among Group Drinking and Smoking Marijuana in Public

Two people have been arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal handgun possession. On Thursday evening, Santa Rosa police approached five people near Pioneer Park who were consuming alcohol and weed. A vehicle that was playing loud music and had an open container of alcohol belonged to one of the suspects, 26-year-old Ramon Contreras, who was on probation. A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Reno. Officers did pat downs of the suspects and found a loaded 10mm handgun in 21-year-old Jorge Cortez-Trevino’s waist band. Cortez-Trevino had a prior conviction which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Both Contreras and Cortez-Trevino were arrested on multiple firearm charges.
SANTA ROSA, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Council Committee considers renaming Kirker Pass Aug. 3

CONCORD, CA (July 21, 2022) — The City of Concord’s City Council Committee on Policy Development and Internal Operations will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m. Members will consider renaming the portion of Kirker Pass Road within the City of Concord. This follows Contra Costa County’s decision to initiate the process of renaming the portion of Kirker Pass located between the cities of Concord and Pittsburg.
CONCORD, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Carpool lane opens on southbound Highway 101 in Petaluma

A three-year, multimillion-dollar highway widening project has reached its final milestone with the opening of the southbound carpool lane on Highway 101 in Petaluma, Caltrans and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority announced in a Tuesday news release. The Petaluma Widening Project added north and southbound carpool lanes between Corona Road...
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
227
Followers
265
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy