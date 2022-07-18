ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, PA

Bellevue councilwoman accused of assaulting police officer

By Heather Lang
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Local councilwoman accused of attacking husband, assaulting officer 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bellevue councilwoman is facing assault charges, accused of assaulting a police officer.

Sabreena Miller is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County)


Police were called to her home on Sumner Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Her husband, John Miller, who was bleeding from a stab wound to his right leg, met them at the front door, the criminal complaint said.

John Miller told police he dropped a knife and cut himself while his wife was getting ready for bed, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside the home, police said they found blood on the carpet and kitchen floors. They also found two steak knives on the floor and another in the block holder with blood on it, investigators said.

They found Sabreena Miller near a bathroom. When officers asked what had happened, investigators said she came at them, asking why they were there and yelling for them "to get out of her house."

According to the criminal complaint, she smelled of alcohol.

Police said she punched an officer in the back of the head, struggled with him and resisted when police tried to cuff her.

John Miller told police the fight with his wife started because she was intoxicated and allegedly wanted to take narcotics as well, the criminal complaint said. He told officers that he "did not what her to mix the two for her safety."

Police said he continued to deny that she stabbed him.

The criminal complaint said officers told John Miller his story didn't make sense and that he would be charged with simple assault for injuries to his wife's neck.

Sabreena Miller was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and her husband was treated at Allegheny General Hospital for the stab wound on his leg.

Their children are with family.

Comments / 2

 

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin man sentenced in stabbing now charged with hiding shank in cell

An Irwin man sentenced Monday for stabbing a man inside a borough bar was one of two inmates arraigned Friday on multiple charges of hiding shanks — homemade knives — in their jail cells, according to court documents. Joshua J. Robison, 26, of Irwin, and Jerome W. Thornton,...
IRWIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County DA rules police shooting justified, trooper will not face charges

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A state police shooting has been ruled justified by the Washington County district attorney two months after it happened. It started when two robbery suspects, accused of stealing a chainsaw from a Royal King location, were recognized by their getaway car in Mount Pleasant Township on May 21. A trooper pulled them over and brought the driver to the back of the vehicle because of an invalid form of identification, police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man accused of assault, pointing gun at relative during argument in Irwin

An Allegheny County man was arrested this week by Irwin police on charges of assaulting and pointing a loaded gun at a relative during an argument July 7. Raymond T. Musgrove Jr., 18, of Monroeville, was arraigned on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Township man charged in double homicide found competent to stand trial

A Westmoreland County judge has ruled that a Penn Township man charged with the 2021 killings of his father and aunt is competent to stand trial. Police contend Neal M Hubish, 42, killed his father, Arthur Hubish, 71, and aunt Maria Puskarich, 76, inside their Burrell Hill Road home on Nov. 9. Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died on her way to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 90-year-old woman robbed, assaulted in her Elizabeth Township home

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said a 90-year-old woman in Elizabeth Township was robbed and assaulted in her home.Police said officers responded to the home on Boston Hollow in the township on Thursday. When they arrived, the woman said she was watching TV in her living room at 2 a.m. when the TV went out and a banging was heard at the door.She then told police that her door was kicked open and two men entered her home. One man stole jewelry from the bedroom area,  the woman told police. Before leaving, one man sprayed the woman with hot sauce and alcohol to disorient and the other smashed her phone on the floor, according to police. Police said William Aschmeller and Carl Mathews, both of McKeesport, were later arrested and charged. They are currently in the Allegheny County Jail.They are both facing a list of charges, including robbery and burglary. 
ELIZABETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington man accused of attacking caregiver with shovel handle

A New Kensington man is accused of assaulting a caregiver with the cut-off handle of a shovel. Police charged Marvin Tyree Hall, 36, of Constitution Boulevard with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. Police said the assault was reported shortly after 11 a.m....
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jury to get case in deadly 2018 Penn Hills home invasion

The prosecutor acknowledged that it could be a series of coincidences that made the defendant look guilty. Maybe the eyewitness got the identification wrong. And maybe Charles Pershing really did have bruises all over his body from allegedly getting into a fight that same day, like he claimed. But what...
PENN HILLS, PA
WKBN

Mahoning County grand jury indicts Youngstown murder suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday has indicted a man for a February shooting death on the West Side. Robert Weaver, 37, is charged with aggravated murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of Lamar Reed, 22. Reed was found shot to death on Donald Avenue just off of North Belle Vista Avenue.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Father of women killed in 2021 shooting calls for homicides to stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been nearly a year since Robert Washington lost his daughter, 27-year-old Ebony McCary.  She was shot and killed on Aug. 2, 2021, on Blackadore Avenue in Homewood. She left behind three little girls."To me, it's not just about my daughter. It's about all these other men and women that are being murdered in the city of Pittsburgh and nobody's saying nothing," Washington said.Pittsburgh Bureau of Police invited Washington to speak at Thursday's weekly press briefing to inform the community of the status of ongoing police investigations. Washington said he is like other parents who have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Campbell woman says during sentencing she can’t remember abusing child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Carissa Chacon admits to hitting her 4-year-old daughter with a cord, but she doesn’t remember it. Chacon, 31, of Campbell, was being sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangering charges. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charges for beating her 4-year-old daughter in June 2021 with a cord.
CAMPBELL, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dog missing from Trafford family found dead in Braddock

One day after an Armstrong County woman was charged with theft after police say she failed to return a dog she was pet sitting for a Trafford family, the animal was found dead near railroad tracks in Braddock. Eva Hodgdon, owner of the 1-year-old German shepherd named Nani Nyx, said...
TRAFFORD, PA
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

