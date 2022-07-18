Air Force completes another successful hypersonic test

The tail kit guidance system is a central feature of the B61-12 nuclear bomb, each one of which costs more than its weight in gold. The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that there are currently no plans for U.S. Air Force or NATO F-16 Viper fighters or Germany's Panavia Tornado swing combat jets to be able to employ the forthcoming B61-12 nuclear bomb in its signature guided mode. At present, there are only requirements for the Air Force's F-15E Strike Eagle combat jets and B-2A Spirit stealth bombers, as well as the service's future B-21A Raider stealth bombers and certain American and NATO F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, to be able to make use of the weapon's precision guidance tail kit.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO