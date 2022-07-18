ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force completes another successful hypersonic test

By Aerotech News, Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force conducted another successful hypersonic test off the Southern California coast, July 12, 2022. The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Booster Test Flight-3 was the 12th flight for the program...

