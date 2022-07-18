ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MS

Roxie Ann Medlin, 64

By Staff reports
panolian.com
 2 days ago

Roxie Ann Medlin, 64, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home in Coldwater. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home...

www.panolian.com

panolian.com

Timothy Gabriel “Gabe” Moore

Timothy Gabriel “Gabe” Moore, 31, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home in Batesville, MS. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Gabe was born September 24, 1990, in Madison, WI. He was the owner and operator of Mobile Dent Solutions in Batesville, MS and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pinckneyville, IL. Gabe was a talented gunsmith with an excellent shot, and enjoyed target shooting in his free time. He also loved to play video games. Competing with other players online, Gabe saw the value in the friendships and camaraderie found in the gaming community. With a compassionate heart, he had a great love for animals and all living creatures. Gabe’s closest companion was his special dog, Bowser, who passed away in October of 2020. Most of all, Gabe was a loving and protective brother to his siblings, whom he cared for deeply. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilford Kolves, Jewell and Flavilla Moore, and Wendell and Shirley Daniel.
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Laura Sue Adamson South, 78

Laura Sue Adamson South, 78, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church with the interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, July 20, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church on Thursday morning.
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Margaret “Toedy” Holley-Gray-Duke

Margaret “Toedy” Holley-Gray-Duke, 82, of West Frankfort passed away on Friday July 15, 2022 in her residence at 8:15am. Toedy was born on June 26, 1940 in Marks, Mississippi to Mike and Jewel (Reeves) Newsom. She is preceded in death by her husbands Clint Holley and Congressman Ken...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
panolian.com

Melva Cathleen Brown, 83

Melva Cathleen Brown, 83, passed away Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, at her home in Pope. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with the interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
POPE, MS
panolian.com

Jail Log 7/11-18

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. July 11. Kenny Wayne Reed, 647...
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Williams earns place in Rural Physicians program

Morgan Kaye Williams, a Sardis native and junior at Xavier University, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). Williams is the daughter of Rachel McKinney-Williams and the late Rev. Kevin Williams. Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors...
SARDIS, MS
panolian.com

Property Transfers 6/27 – 7/1

Property transfers between June 27 – July 1, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:. Panola County to Jacob and Heather Drewery, Affixation of mobile home, Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 West. Anita Landrum to Anita Meurrier Landrum, A parcel in the...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Dizzy Dean World Series MVP

Harleigh Matthews was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Dizzy Dean High School World Series held two weeks ago in Southaven. Matthews and her Batesville Stars teammates battled through hot weather, and tough competition to claim the World Series championship.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
panolian.com

Fire Dept. Call Log 7/12-18

7:34 a.m. – Noble St., 36 year old female with abdominal pain, Lifeguard en route. 2:10 p.m. – Skyline Motel, female with diabetic emergency barely breathing, Lifeguard en route. July 13. 4:18 p.m. – Skyline Motel, male subject with medical emergency. 8:33 p.m. – Captain D’s, female...
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Sales Tax Holiday next weekend

It’s almost time for the State of Mississippi’s annual sales tax holiday to help families with the expenses of back-to-school preparations. This summer’s sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 until midnight on Saturday, July 30. Batesville and Panola County elected officials and...
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

County land board allows rubbish pit

The Panola County Land Development Commission last week granted a permit for a rubbish pit on Eureka Rd., after the applicant assured board members he intends to use the area for debris generated by his land clearing business. Jonathan Garner told commissioners North MS Land Clearing will dump mostly tree...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

