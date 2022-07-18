Roxie Ann Medlin, 64

Timothy Gabriel “Gabe” Moore, 31, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home in Batesville, MS. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Gabe was born September 24, 1990, in Madison, WI. He was the owner and operator of Mobile Dent Solutions in Batesville, MS and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pinckneyville, IL. Gabe was a talented gunsmith with an excellent shot, and enjoyed target shooting in his free time. He also loved to play video games. Competing with other players online, Gabe saw the value in the friendships and camaraderie found in the gaming community. With a compassionate heart, he had a great love for animals and all living creatures. Gabe’s closest companion was his special dog, Bowser, who passed away in October of 2020. Most of all, Gabe was a loving and protective brother to his siblings, whom he cared for deeply. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilford Kolves, Jewell and Flavilla Moore, and Wendell and Shirley Daniel.

