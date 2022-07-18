ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco-area news briefs: Texas Ranger Talks planned for Saturday

 4 days ago

McLennan County Master Gardeners have its monthly Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway. Sustainability expert Deb Tolman will discuss her keyhole garden method, microbiology, critter control, horticulture and composting. Attendees are welcome...

Waco-area news briefs: Ninja Turtles visit Richland Mall

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are offering a cooling center through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided. On Saturday and Sunday, a cooling center will be open from noon...
WACO, TX
Waco-area news briefs: City cooling center open through Sunday

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have opened cooling centers through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a cooling center will be open from noon to...
WACO, TX
Effort to curb power of Valley Mills mayor stalls

VALLEY MILLS — Gridlock prevailed this week as the city council considered measures to curb the authority of mayor in this town of 1,235 residents. The Valley Mills City Council agenda Tuesday included two proposed measures regarding the mayor’s power. One would reserve the power to hire and fire for the council, with the mayor making recommendations, Mayor Pro Tem Ray Bickerstaff said.
VALLEY MILLS, TX
LETTERS: Small business owners grow weary of tax breaks for newcomers

Many hard-working small businesses are being run by deeply caring people who are the proud bedrock of our local economy. These are neighbors and friends who are not here just for a quick fix, nor should we have to beg the overtaxing collector to return a few of the overtaxed sugar crumbs — property tax dollars — back to us.
WACO, TX
Waco ISD trustees debate hallway security in Tennyson Middle School design

Some Waco Independent School District trustees voiced concern this week that the design of the new $64.5 million Tennyson Middle School would fail to adequately protect students in case of a school shooter. Waco ISD trustees reviewed updated design plans for Tennyson at Thursday’s board meeting, a review that had...
WACO, TX
A.J. Moore High School reunion coming up in Waco this weekend

A.J. Moore High School alumni have been meeting biennially since 1973 for a weekend of festivities to celebrate and cherish the memory of their beloved high school and the people that owe their success to it. The first school to educate young African Americans in Waco was founded by Professor Alexander James Moore in 1881. The Moore school, named for him, opened in 1923 and closed in 1971 after the end of school segregation. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/education/a-j-moore-high-school-alumni-celebrate-school-s-rich-history-in-17th-all-school/article_0e429004-09fa-11ed-977e-7797675572b6.html.
WACO, TX
Waco police to train public in surviving active shooter situations

Growing concerns over mass shootings are leading Waco Police to offer free training next week to the public on how to respond to such a scenario. Waco police officers certified as instructors will present Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events training in English and Spanish on Tuesday, July 26, and Saturday, July 30 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center.
WACO, TX
Waco PD: Rash of trailer theft and bank 'jugging' should spur caution

The Waco Police Department has identified an uptick in two “crimes of opportunity” that can take victims by surprise: bank “jugging” and trailer theft. Bank jugging occurs when offenders park outside banks and wait for customers to walk in and out of the building. When the customer leaves the bank with money, the offender follows the victim to the next location and breaks into the vehicle to retrieve the money, police said in a news release Friday.
WACO, TX
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $650,000

LORENA, TX
Little League legacy: Midway, Lorena softball teams add state titles to long history

Temperatures are through the roof and Waco Little League softball teams are adding to the heat as four District 9 squads scorched their way to state titles in Abilene. Midway’s 8-10 girls, Lorena’s 9-11 girls, Midway’s 10-12 major girls and the District 9 senior girls became Texas West state champions last weekend. Robinson’s junior baseball all-stars and Midway’s 9-11 baseball team both turned in strong state runs but were ultimately eliminated.
LORENA, TX

