This BU Summer Program Gives High Schoolers Real-World Public Health Experience

Congratulations to Kali Routier (Archaeology BA/MA program), who is working on a summer internship at the Buttonwood Museum in Haverhill, MA. Kali is identifying and inventorying the museum’s substantial collection of prehistoric artifacts acquired from the late 1800s throughout the 1900s by local collectors, mainly Fred A. Luce and his family. The Luce Collection features over 8,000 Native American artifacts recovered from across Essex County (MA), Cape Cod, the Northeast coast, and several other states such as North Carolina and Florida. Kali is also conducting historical research on the collection, based on several journals that were kept by Thera Luce, Fred’s wife. The journals contain extensive provenance information for each artifact in the Luce Collection. Kali is also taking part in the repatriation process of Native American remains that were discovered in the Luce Collection. The Buttonwood Museum features exhibits and collections of local and regional history and archaeology, and is currently in the midst of a revitalization project with the hope of being able to document underrepresented and marginalized groups of people from the past that lived in the Essex County area.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO