Students who opt to graduate from Lampasas High School prior to the completion of their senior year will no longer be eligible to be named valedictorian or salutatorian of the graduating class. The Lampasas Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 4-2 this week to exclude those who graduate after their junior year or in December of their senior year from the honor positions. Trustees…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO