The city of Kempner adopted an official city flag by unanimous vote of the council members last week. In a regular meeting July 12, the Kempner City Council approved the flag design, which will be unveiled at the city’s 25th anniversary celebration in August. “The city of Kempner desires to represent itself as a city that honors its historic past and foresees a bright future,” Mayor J.W…
The Lampasas Public Library hosted numerous events for children in June, which featured various book readings and special activities such as a taekwondo presentation. One event had to be rescheduled, however, and finally was held last week. Reptile Day was an opportunity for parents and children alike to gain more education about non-venomous snakes. Of the snakes presented, a majority are…
While at the FFA State Convention in Fort Worth, Lampasas chapter members participated in two service projects: beautification of Cobb Park and donation of backpacks and school supplies for children in need. “We hope these experiences will encourage our members to think of others and lend a helping hand when needed,” FFA adviser Judy Hail said. COURTESY PHOTO.
The Lampasas City Council began the first of its preliminary discussions last week on the upcoming fiscal year. City staff provided preliminary budget numbers to the city finance department on Friday. Staff will work to finalize the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget for council members’ review later this month. “We are financially healthy,” City Manager Finley deGraffenried told the City…
Lampasas FFA officers Zechariah Randall, Haylee Finley, in center, and Daecee Ellis helped drop off backpacks at the donation station during their time at the state convention. Community service is an important facet of the FFA mission, members noted. COURTESY PHOTO.
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Brownwood Division hosted a public meeting for Lometa residents last Tuesday on the project to widen U.S. Highway 183. The project would begin just south of Lometa at the U.S. 190 intersection and end at the U.S. 281 intersection in Lampasas. A similar meeting was offered Thursday evening in Lampasas. The purpose of the meetings was to give citizens an…
The city of Lampasas has recorded its first monthly percentage decline in sales taxes in nearly three years. When Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office released July allocation statistics for the cities, counties and special-purpose taxing districts across the state that levy a local sales tax, the numbers showed Lampasas down 8% this month. Its last monthly decline was posted in August 2019. …
Central Texas vineyards have become a staple in Lampasas and surrounding counties, each adding their own unique flair and flavors to enhance the customer experiences. At Fiesta Winery, family tradition combined with updated facilities has helped the winery grow not only its brand but also the places one can enjoy the product. “This ranch has been in our family for six generations,” said Sally…
Lampasas and parts of Central Texas experienced a short rain storm late Thursday afternoon, but the shower produced only .03 inches of moisture here, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority weather station. MONIQUE BRAND | DISPATCH RECORD.
Lampasas-based PhoLicious has been picked out of thousands of businesses to sell its product through Sam’s Club and Walmart stores across the United States. Making instant pho kits started as a COVID-time project for Joseph and Anh Trousdale, but the business exploded past their expectations. PhoLicious has its roots in Anh’s Vietnamese heritage. Her family moved from Vietnam to St. Louis when…
The Badgers will host a football camp at Lampasas High School for seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders from July 25-28. The camp will run from 8-10 a.m. each day. The cost per student is $40. Camp activities will include offensive position skills, defensive position skills, agility drills, form running, competition activities and fundamentals of tackling. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt…
Comments / 0