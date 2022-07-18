One cloudy day and little rain

This brutal Texas summer shows no sign of letting up. In fact, the heat is about to get worse, again. The National Weather Service has increased the severity of the heat from Heat Advisory to Excessive Heat Warning for Monday and Tuesday and likely Wednesday. High temperatures for the first three days this week are forecast to be between 106 and 108 every afternoon in Coleman County. Highs may drop to 102-105 Thursday and Friday. As of now, no rain is expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside as there will be a significant increase in the potential for heat related illnesses.

