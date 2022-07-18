ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

One cloudy day and little rain

lampasasdispatchrecord.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLampasas and parts of Central Texas experienced a short rain...

www.lampasasdispatchrecord.com

dailytrib.com

Kingsland Slab victim of drought

The Kingsland Slab, a low-water crossing and popular swimming spot on Llano County Road 307 outside of Kingsland, is the latest casualty of the increasingly extreme drought plaguing the Highland Lakes and much of Texas. The Llano River, which runs through the Slab area, is reaching historically low flow rates...
KXAN

Drought conditions worsening across Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide. With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.
CBS DFW

North Texas heat wave continues; hottest days in 4 years coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Days have extended into Wednesday in anticipation of the hottest days North Texas has seen since 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Tuesday, July 19 as well. We are watching slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday into weekend, only in the low triple-digits.
ABC13 Houston

Texas wildfires spread as state sees record-breaking heat

Wildfires are a growing danger in Texas as the state sees record-breaking heat. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 99% of the state is experiencing some level of drought and there are currently more than a dozen active wildfires. We all know it is hot and dry. There are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evacuation Order Lifted in Hood County as Wildfires Burn Across North Texas

Officials say a mandatory evacuation order issued because of a wildfire in North Texas has been lifted as the threat of fires remains high in the state due to hot temperatures, winds and drought conditions. Hood County lifted the order Tuesday night, hours after it was issued for a rural...
colemantoday.com

Excessive Heat Warning! 106-108 Expected Monday-Wednesday

This brutal Texas summer shows no sign of letting up. In fact, the heat is about to get worse, again. The National Weather Service has increased the severity of the heat from Heat Advisory to Excessive Heat Warning for Monday and Tuesday and likely Wednesday. High temperatures for the first three days this week are forecast to be between 106 and 108 every afternoon in Coleman County. Highs may drop to 102-105 Thursday and Friday. As of now, no rain is expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside as there will be a significant increase in the potential for heat related illnesses.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox4news.com

North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls cooling center opens

As long as a heat warning of any kind is in effect, a cooling center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls for anyone needing a place to stay cool. Hosted by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, the center opens for the first time at noon Monday, July 18, in the church’s fellowship hall, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive.
Plainview Daily Herald

These are the 'best' small towns for retirement in Texas

The golden years of retirement are what many people look forward to during the nine-to-five grind of their working years. A recent report from WorldAtlas highlighted the 12 best small towns for retirement in the Lone Star State and the list features cities across Texas. Best small towns for retirement...
LoneStar 92

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
