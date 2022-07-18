ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Asante Samuel Jr. named to list of 2nd-year players to rebound from injury in 2022

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsante Samuel Jr. was seen as a steal by many when the Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. His talent was undeniable, but a number of NFL circles couldn’t bring themselves to bet on a first-round cornerback who stands at a generous 5’10 and 180...

www.boltsfromtheblue.com

