No victims found after Monday afternoon shots fired, per police chief

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded to three ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Wisconsin and Arcadia with a total of over 40 shots fired around 10:27 p.m. Officers found two female adult gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. There were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A victim was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his hand and leg Tuesday night in Peoria. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to Frye Avenue. That’s where they found a male victim with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria has been deemed arson. The Peoria Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of South Stanley Street at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says the teen who died Saturday afternoon and became the city’s 14th homicide victim died instantly. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Jahiem Welch, 18, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital not breathing and with no pulse.
GALESBURG — A Galesburg home was struck by gunfire, but no one was reported injured, as individuals in two vehicles apparently shot at each other Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Tompkins Street at 10:11 p.m., where the residents explained they were getting ready for bed when they heard a gunshot come through their window. Two minor children were also in the home at the time, asleep.
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner has identified the body of a man, found in a wooded area off a busy Pekin road on Monday. The coroner says the man is a 38-year-old man from Northern Illinois, but is withholding his name at this time pending notification to his family.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 16th, Galesburg Police while on routine patrol, observed a male subject riding a motorcycle without a license plate near the intersection of South Seminary and East Fifth Streets. GPD was in the area on the southern portion of town due to complaints of ATVs being ridden in the area causing loud noises. Police conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle and made contact with the driver: 25-year-old Gage Ayers of Abingdon. Officers discovered Ayers’ driver’s license was suspended and he was placed under arrest. After running the vehicle’s VIN number, officers then discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bob’s Towing in Galesburg. According to police reports, someone attempted to change the vehicle’s VIN number, and the black 2018 Honda was spray-painted white. Ayers denied stealing the motorcycle or having any knowledge that it was a stolen motorcycle, saying he purchased it recently. Ayers was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, No Valid Registration, and No Insurance. In July of last year, Ayers was arrested after he and an accomplice attempted to steal catalytic converters at Yemm Chevrolet.
The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
