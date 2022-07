(Richmond, IN)--More than 500 people turned out at the Wayne County Fairgrounds Tuesday night to honor Seton-High-School-turned-Memphis-Grizzlies star Desmond Bane. Bane was the featured guest at the Smart Futures Dinner benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne County. Bane talked about his accomplishments but added this. "Without the Boys and Girls Club, none of that is possible. That was my spot where I hung out after school shooting pool and playing hoops." On Tuesday night, Bane reconnected. "From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of you. However little or small you feel like the role you played in my life was, it was impactful," Bane said. At least eight individuals made donations of $5000 as a part of the dinner.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO