Suspect Charged in Deadly Petersburg Shooting of 19-year-old Toni Knight

On July 13, 2022, at about 12:27 am, the Emporia Police Department responded to an ATM alarm call at the First Community Bank located on West Atlantic Street. When officers arrived on scene, they saw where someone had damaged the ATM machine. While on scene, they noticed a white Ford F-250 pickup truck on scene also. The investigation later revealed that the truck was stolen from Roanoke Rapids, NC. Two suspects used the truck to gain access to the money inside of the ATM machine. The suspects fled the scene on foot then got into another vehicle moments before police arrived. This incident is currently being investigated by detectives of the Emporia Police Department and FBI Richmond Division.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO