Petersburg, VA

Suspect Charged in Deadly Petersburg Shooting of 19-year-old Toni Knight

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Delvin Mitchell, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Toni Knight. Officers...

Whizz
2d ago

Thank God, Please let this be a lesson for youth who think discharging a weapon wreckless will have result in something good. 🙏🏽 We are killing off Hopes and Dreams. And we wonder where are our young talented Leaders, or the next super sport heroes, Judges, Doctors and School Teachers.Hell they in the Funeral Homes⚰️and Grave yards🪦.......🤔 Think about that???? In other we'll killing off our Future to impact the World 🌎. But them dam Guns down. Because the life you save could be your own or a love one. lt's enough crying and dying going on don't you think???...periodt

2 more arrested in connection with Gray shooting

Greensville County Sheriff W.T Jarratt announced two suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the June 27 Liberty Road homicide of 23 -year old Monta' Gray. Rashawn Travon Tatum, 18, and Tyquan Edward Smith, both...
Emporia ATM theft under investigation

On July 13, 2022, at about 12:27 am, the Emporia Police Department responded to an ATM alarm call at the First Community Bank located on West Atlantic Street. When officers arrived on scene, they saw where someone had damaged the ATM machine. While on scene, they noticed a white Ford F-250 pickup truck on scene also. The investigation later revealed that the truck was stolen from Roanoke Rapids, NC. Two suspects used the truck to gain access to the money inside of the ATM machine. The suspects fled the scene on foot then got into another vehicle moments before police arrived. This incident is currently being investigated by detectives of the Emporia Police Department and FBI Richmond Division.
Family, authorities react following deadly Virginia officer-involved shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Henrico County after a 20-year-old died following an officer-involved shooting. According to a release, officers with the Henrico County Police Division (HCPD) were called to the 1600 lock of Elsing Green Court in Highland Springs at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 for a domestic-related incident.
One woman dead, man charged in Hanover crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville woman died after a driver hit her car on I-95 north in Hanover. On Tuesday, July 19 at 12:48 p.m., state police were called for a two-vehicle crash on I-95 north at the 91-mile marker. According to police, Levi Braxton III was speeding on...
