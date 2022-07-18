ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

July 22 – 2-for-1 Friday vs. Duluth @ 6:35 pm

northwoodsleague.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, July 22, is a 2-for-1 Friday at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium as...

northwoodsleague.com

AM 1390 KRFO

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Figure Skating Club Wins on National Stage

NORWOOD, Mass.- Over the weekend three of Duluth Figure Skating Club’s skaters competed on a national stage at the 2022 Excel National Festival in Norwood Massachusetts. Two of the girls out of 400 skaters came away with medals. Alyssa Isackson out of Superior won bronze in the Excel intermediate...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sun County: Duluth travelers may now connect for free to MSP

DULUTH, MN-- Good news for all Northland travelers!. The airline announced Monday that Duluth-area travelers can book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, and it is now the same price as a trip originating from MPS. Sun Country and Landline’s partnership includes free Landline transport to and from...
DULUTH, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Travel and Leisure recently named a Two Harbors destination the second-best resort to visit in the Midwest in its 2022 World's Best Awards. According to the magazine's "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest," Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior in Two Harbors was the second most-voted for resort by readers of the publication.
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Brewing to Re-Open at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Brewing Company is in the process of putting in the finishing touches to it’s new location in the East Lakeside Neighborhood. Owners Sarah and Seth Maxim purchased the company two years ago and decided to make it their own while preserving the company’s legacy in making classic old world beers.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Near triple-digit heat index to start the week, severe weather threat Tuesday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers that developed earlier in the day will end by nightfall as it loses daytime heating. The night sky will be mostly to partly cloudy with warmer lows as the bulk of the heat wave begins to move into the Northland. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s and with temperatures begin near the dewpoints, dense fog is possible early Monday morning. Winds will continue to be from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph. High pressure will move slightly to the south near the Ohio River valley as the next strong system develops over Montana.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

AICHO: Missing Duluth girl located safely

According to a post made on the AICHO Facebook page at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, 14-year-old Carmen Thompson has been located and is with her family. "Thank you to everyone who shared this post and spread the word throughout the community," AICHO adds. Earlier Story:. Police say you should call...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Roundabout Project Undergoes Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — After weeks of delays, the Glenwood Roundabout Project is now underway. Crews didn’t have all the materials for the project, causing it to be put off. Now, the entire intersection of Glenwood Street, Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closed for construction. The St....
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GoFundMe set up for Jeff Longenecker

Jeff Longenecker is fighting to get his feet back under him again. The former executive director of Community Action Duluth has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. That's according to the GoFundMe set up to help him. The page...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

St. Louis County Drug Bust Nets More Than A Pound Of Fentanyl

More than a pound of fentanyl is off the street thanks to the smart detective work of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF). During a traffic stop on July 18, three individuals were arrested on drug charges stemming from the vehicle that was traveling from the Chicago area to the Iron Range.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Authorities seize more than 1 pound of fentanyl during Iron Range traffic stop

HIBBING, MN-- Three people were arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force found illegal narcotics in a vehicle headed to the Iron Range from Chicago. Authorities stopped a vehicle along Highway 53 in Ellsburg Township Monday morning after an ongoing investigation indicated that illegal drugs were heading into the area.
HIBBING, MN

