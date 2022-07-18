ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia cops seek man accused of rape in subway station

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k87cs_0gk0KC6A00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say raped a woman on a subway platform while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint early Monday.

This is the third reported sexual assault since October on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train platform.

The rape happened at around 4:30 a.m. on the Snyder Avenue station platform on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Broad Street Line, said Philadelphia Police Capt. James Kearney, the head of the special victims unit, at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The 40-year-old woman was in the station with her boyfriend, trying on clothes he had bought her, police said. The suspect entered the station with his bicycle, and the three acknowledged each other.

A few minutes later the suspect came back to where the victim was, and demanded sex while pointing a handgun with an extended magazine at the victim and her boyfriend, Kearney said. In surveillance video from the station, Kearney said the boyfriend can be seen holding his hands up while the suspect points the gun at him.

After the assault, the man exited the station on his bicycle and the victim and her boyfriend left the station through a different exit to call police. Authorities said it was unclear if the station was open to the public when the three entered. The first SEPTA train arrives at the station around 4:45 a.m.

The assault Monday comes just a few months after police charged a man in an April sexual assault aboard a SEPTA train, also on the Broad Street Line.

A rape on a Market-Frankford Line train in October while other passengers were present garnered national attention and a campaign from the transit’s police department to urge people to use call boxes and to report any questionable activity on trains. The suspect in that assault was arrested on board the train after a transit worker called police from the subway.

SEPTA officials have said they are working to address safety concerns, actively recruiting officers for the transit police department and working to increase the visibility of officers in the system. The transportation authority also put social workers on both the Market-Frankford Line and the Broad Street Line to make referrals for people with mental health issues or homeless people.

The system also recently added what it calls outreach specialists to help reinforce the rules of riding on the trains and to contact SEPTA police when needed.

CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

40-Year-Old Woman, 15-Year-Old Charged In Connection With Accidental Shooting Of 11-Year-Old In Logan, DA’s Office Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old are being charged in connection with an accidental shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The DA’s Office said Tiara Williams allegedly left a loaded gun unsecured in the home. The 15-year-old is accused of getting a hold of the gun and unintentionally shooting an 11-year-old girl. Investigators say the girl was a family friend. She was shot once in her shoulder and is in stable condition. According to the DA’s Office, there were no other children at the home without any adults at the time of the shooting. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of children and has been ordered to relinquish all firearms. The 15-year-old is being charged as a juvenile with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Prosecutors: Yaphet Norman Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Camden Store Owner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a Camden bodega owner during a robbery attempt. Prosecutors say Yaphet Norman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony murder. He’s accused of killing Luis Morales Tuesday morning at the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden. Norman is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia police lieutenant fired for allegedly using racial slur

A lieutenant in the Philadelphia Police Department has been notified that he will be fired for allegedly saying the N-word during a radio call with another officer in June. Anthony McFadden, who served for 32 years on the police force, received the termination notice from Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on July 5. He'll be relieved of his duties within 30 days of the notice, which he received following an investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit, police said Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

3-year-old girl brutally beaten, pronounced dead at CHOP

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A person was taken into custody for the death of a female toddler in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. The incident happened on July 12, 2022, on the 2600 block of Holbrook Street around 4:16 pm. According to police, medics arrived to pick up a 3-year-old toddler for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
