When Dick Durbin Defended The Right To Life

Dick Durbin was the man in charge. It was January 17, 1982, when the Springfield Right to Life Committee held its annual gathering at the Illinois Capitol to protest the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. As the master of ceremonies that day, Durbin presided over...
Good Monday morning, Illinois. The mayor and governor have returned from their escapades, so it's time to get back to work. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a fiery speech to Florida Democrats Saturday in Tampa, equating Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump and condemning the national GOP on issues related to abortion and guns.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill protecting gay marriage rights, after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade imperiled similar precedents that protected rights to same-sex relations and contraception. The bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267-157...
The US House of Representatives has passed the Respect for Marriage Act to protect marriage equality, a direct response to the US Supreme Court’s suggestion that it could revisit cases that affirm same-sex marriage protections in its recent decision to strike down abortion rights. All Democratic lawmakers supported the...
On Monday, eight House Democrats held a press conference on the Capitol steps to advocate for a court-packing scheme that would expand the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices from nice to 13, thus allowing President Biden to add four more judges to the court. Four more judges, it just so happens, is exactly the number Democrats need to overturn the Court's current 6-3 conservative majority.
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.
A federal judge has denied a request for relaxed pretrial release conditions from the Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) laptop from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The record reflects that the defendant initially tried to evade arrest by leaving her home, deleting her...
Demand Justice’s six-figure digital ad buy targets Durbin’s Illinois. Ads call for Judiciary Chair to speed up pace of nominations in Senate. Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is the target of a new digital ad campaign launched by progressives encouraging him to speed up the pace on President Joe Biden’s federal judicial nominees.
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
Happy Wednesday, Illinois. The lions are back at the Art Institute, all shiny and bright. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky was among 19 lawmakers arrested in Washington Tuesday, while taking part in an abortion rights protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Veteran move: Schakowsky, who’s the senior chief deputy whip...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
House Republicans are reportedly planning to issue subpoenas as part of a broader attempt to discredit the Jan. 6 select committee if they win back the chamber’s majority, seeking to turn the tables on a panel whose high-profile hearings featuring explosive testimony from former White House aides have dominated headlines for weeks.
House Democrats are preparing to advance a proposal that would ban dozens of models of semi-automatic firearms in a move that could prove divisive and politically treacherous for the party in competitive races this fall. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced his committee would mark up a proposed "assault weapons"...
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will take up proposed legislation next week that would ban certain assault weapons, the panel said on Friday, citing a string of recent mass shootings across the United States.
A nearly 80-year-old law intended to put distressed and tax-delinquent Chicago-area properties back to productive use has done little to improve or solve racial inequities in the city’s Black and Latino neighborhoods, according to a study. A report released Tuesday by the Cook County treasurer’s office proposes scrapping or...
“Internship with a twist,” the subject line read. The unusual message caught the eye of Dan Nettleton, a professor at Iowa State University, as he scrolled through the mailing list for the American Statistical Association. It was from a graduate student seeking a supervisor for an internship, with some...
