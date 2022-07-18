ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

When Dick Durbin Defended The Right To Life

By WandererCatholicNews
 2 days ago

Dick Durbin was the man in charge. It was January 17, 1982, when the Springfield Right to Life Committee held its annual gathering at the Illinois Capitol to protest the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. As the master of ceremonies that day, Durbin presided over...

POLITICO

Pritzker on DeSantis: He's ‘Trump with a mask’

Good Monday morning, Illinois. The mayor and governor have returned from their escapades, so it's time to get back to work. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a fiery speech to Florida Democrats Saturday in Tampa, equating Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump and condemning the national GOP on issues related to abortion and guns.
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. House Passes Bill Protecting Marriage Equality

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill protecting gay marriage rights, after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade imperiled similar precedents that protected rights to same-sex relations and contraception. The bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267-157...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

House Democrats Revive Their Court-Packing Push

On Monday, eight House Democrats held a press conference on the Capitol steps to advocate for a court-packing scheme that would expand the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices from nice to 13, thus allowing President Biden to add four more judges to the court. Four more judges, it just so happens, is exactly the number Democrats need to overturn the Court's current 6-3 conservative majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Durbin Targeted by Progressives in Judicial Nominations Ad Buy

Demand Justice’s six-figure digital ad buy targets Durbin’s Illinois. Ads call for Judiciary Chair to speed up pace of nominations in Senate. Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is the target of a new digital ad campaign launched by progressives encouraging him to speed up the pace on President Joe Biden’s federal judicial nominees.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Schakowsky's rallying cry

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. The lions are back at the Art Institute, all shiny and bright. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky was among 19 lawmakers arrested in Washington Tuesday, while taking part in an abortion rights protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Veteran move: Schakowsky, who’s the senior chief deputy whip...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
