Rocky Ballinger Sr.

Lisa A. (Noble) Brugh, 53, North Webster, died in her sleep Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born Nov. 13, 1968, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Lisa was the eldest of the three children of John L. Noble Jr. and Kay (Monroe) Noble. After high school, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Indianapolis. Most currently, she worked as a nurse at Grace Village Retirement Community.

