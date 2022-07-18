ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Rocky Ballinger Sr.

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky D. Ballinger Sr., 70, Argos, died June 10, 2022, at his home. He was born...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Rogers

Patricia R. Rogers, 89, South Bend, died Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Plymouth. She married Paul M. Rogers on June 14, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Dana) Kinney, South Bend, Laura (Blaine Snyder) Tavernier-Snyder, New Carlisle...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Spoor Jr. — PENDING

Thomas E. Spoor Jr., 60, died the morning of July 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Aug. 10, 1961. He is survived by his mom, Judith (Spoor) Kline, Milford; his sister, Belinda (Shawn) Smith, Bremen; his sons, Christopher (Renae) Spoor and Joshua Spoor, both of South Bend; and two granddaughters.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Stump

Patricia Ann Stump, 80, LaGrange, formerly of Portland, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 14, 1942. She married Carl Stump on Dec. 28, 1959; he survives. She is also survived by one son Chris (Penny) Stump, Hudson; one daughter, Robin (Keith) Claassen,...
LAGRANGE, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Pancake

David W. Pancake, 59, Churubusco, died Monday, June 22, 2022. He was born April 20, 1963. David is survived by a sister, Pam Geiger; and a brother, James Pancake Jr. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argos, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Norman Ross

Dr. Norman Ross, 82, North Manchester, died July 5, 2022. He was born March 7, 1940. He married Judy Keim; she survives. He is also survived by his sisters, Phyllis (Ross) Fruitt, West Lafayette and Jenine (Ross) Michael, South Whitley. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Menifee ‘Dick’ Patrick

Menifee “Dick” Patrick, 88, Pierceton, died Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born Dec. 24, 1933. He first married Marjorie Benson; he later married Linda S. “Bird” Starkweather on Aug. 11, 1969; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Randy (Tracey) Patrick,...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Smith

Thomas J. Smith, 61, Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, died at 7:43 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Majestic Care Jefferson Pointe, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1960. He is survived by his sister, Tammy Smith, Fort Wayne. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lisa Brugh — UPDATED

Lisa A. (Noble) Brugh, 53, North Webster, died in her sleep Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born Nov. 13, 1968, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Lisa was the eldest of the three children of John L. Noble Jr. and Kay (Monroe) Noble. After high school, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Indianapolis. Most currently, she worked as a nurse at Grace Village Retirement Community.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com

Lenora Gann — UPDATED

Lenora Pauline (Ringer) Gann, 95, Argos, died at 3:30 a.m. July 18, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. She was born Sep. 2, 1926. She married Bernard E. Gann on July 22, 1951; he preceded her in death. Lenora is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Runyan, LaPaz and Kimberly (Bill)...
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Renshaw

Mary M. Renshaw, 107, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home. She was born July 18, 1914. She married Upton Renshaw; he preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda Olsen, Plymouth, Susan (Jerry) Dandurand, Tinley Park, Ill. and Judith (Gerald) Neville, Fort Myers, Fla.; her seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Nina Hurst

Nina C. Hurst, 88, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Mulberry Health, Mulberry. She was born Feb. 4, 1934. She married Otis Hurst on May 19, 1949; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Randy (Pat) Hurst, Lake Placid, Fla., Dianne Evans,...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert Kreider

Robert Franklin Kreider, 97, North Manchester, died at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare. He was born Aug. 26, 1924. He married Bonnie Louise Ulrey on Nov. 27, 1946. He is survived by his daughters, Sue (Joe) Simmons, Westfield and Kay (Steve) Klotz, Logansport; four grandchildren; and...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Avis Fackler

Avis Louis (Poulson) Fackler, 93, Etna Green, died Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born Aug. 17, 1928. She married William Fackler in May 1948; he preceded her in death. Avis is survived by her sister, Ruth (Poulson) Klinefelter, Chattanooga, Tenn.; her two sons, Brad and Don; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
ETNA GREEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jane Ewing

Jane E. Ewing, 90, Winamac, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Winamac. She was born March 10, 1932. She married Richard J. Ewing on July 23, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, James J. (Debra) Ewing, Carmel, Master Sgt. Patrick A....
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wilfred ‘Willie’ Rensberger — UPDATED

Wilfred “Willie” M. Rensberger, 86, Warsaw, died at 6:40 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1936, in Nappanee. Willie was one of 10 children born to Elizabeth (Snider) and John Lewis Rensberger. He graduated from Nappanee High School and was a reliable, hardworking man his entire life. Willie was a material handler and worked in shipping for Warsaw Coil for 20 years.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Cantillon

Mary Margaret Cantillon, 99, North Webster, died at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born Dec. 10, 1922. She married Charles I. Harris on Sep. 27, 1940; he preceded her in death. She married Thomas H. “Tom” Cantillon on Oct. 27, 1971; he preceded her in death.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Huffman — PENDING

Dennis L. Huffman, 81, North Webster, died July 16, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home — North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carolyn Hepburn — PENDING

Carolyn Maxine Hepburn, 91, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joel Sawyer — UPDATED

Joel C. Sawyer, 59, Syracuse, died at 1:33 a.m. July 15, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 6, 1962. He married Tresa Alexander on June 25, 2016; she survives. He is also survived by Stephany Satoski; son, Andy Sawyer; father-in-law, Tommie Alexander; daughters-in-law, Shawn Vaughn, Loren Staten, Kailynn Elder and Elizabeth Graykowski; and 21 grandchildren.
SYRACUSE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy