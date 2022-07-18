Rocky Ballinger Sr.

Patricia R. Rogers, 89, South Bend, died Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Plymouth. She married Paul M. Rogers on June 14, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Dana) Kinney, South Bend, Laura (Blaine Snyder) Tavernier-Snyder, New Carlisle...
Thomas E. Spoor Jr., 60, died the morning of July 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Aug. 10, 1961. He is survived by his mom, Judith (Spoor) Kline, Milford; his sister, Belinda (Shawn) Smith, Bremen; his sons, Christopher (Renae) Spoor and Joshua Spoor, both of South Bend; and two granddaughters.
Patricia Ann Stump, 80, LaGrange, formerly of Portland, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 14, 1942. She married Carl Stump on Dec. 28, 1959; he survives. She is also survived by one son Chris (Penny) Stump, Hudson; one daughter, Robin (Keith) Claassen,...
David W. Pancake, 59, Churubusco, died Monday, June 22, 2022. He was born April 20, 1963. David is survived by a sister, Pam Geiger; and a brother, James Pancake Jr. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Norman Ross, 82, North Manchester, died July 5, 2022. He was born March 7, 1940. He married Judy Keim; she survives. He is also survived by his sisters, Phyllis (Ross) Fruitt, West Lafayette and Jenine (Ross) Michael, South Whitley. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Menifee “Dick” Patrick, 88, Pierceton, died Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born Dec. 24, 1933. He first married Marjorie Benson; he later married Linda S. “Bird” Starkweather on Aug. 11, 1969; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Randy (Tracey) Patrick,...
Thomas J. Smith, 61, Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, died at 7:43 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Majestic Care Jefferson Pointe, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1960. He is survived by his sister, Tammy Smith, Fort Wayne. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa A. (Noble) Brugh, 53, North Webster, died in her sleep Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born Nov. 13, 1968, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Lisa was the eldest of the three children of John L. Noble Jr. and Kay (Monroe) Noble. After high school, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Indianapolis. Most currently, she worked as a nurse at Grace Village Retirement Community.
Lenora Pauline (Ringer) Gann, 95, Argos, died at 3:30 a.m. July 18, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. She was born Sep. 2, 1926. She married Bernard E. Gann on July 22, 1951; he preceded her in death. Lenora is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Runyan, LaPaz and Kimberly (Bill)...
Mary M. Renshaw, 107, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home. She was born July 18, 1914. She married Upton Renshaw; he preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda Olsen, Plymouth, Susan (Jerry) Dandurand, Tinley Park, Ill. and Judith (Gerald) Neville, Fort Myers, Fla.; her seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Nina C. Hurst, 88, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Mulberry Health, Mulberry. She was born Feb. 4, 1934. She married Otis Hurst on May 19, 1949; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Randy (Pat) Hurst, Lake Placid, Fla., Dianne Evans,...
Robert Franklin Kreider, 97, North Manchester, died at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare. He was born Aug. 26, 1924. He married Bonnie Louise Ulrey on Nov. 27, 1946. He is survived by his daughters, Sue (Joe) Simmons, Westfield and Kay (Steve) Klotz, Logansport; four grandchildren; and...
Avis Louis (Poulson) Fackler, 93, Etna Green, died Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born Aug. 17, 1928. She married William Fackler in May 1948; he preceded her in death. Avis is survived by her sister, Ruth (Poulson) Klinefelter, Chattanooga, Tenn.; her two sons, Brad and Don; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jane E. Ewing, 90, Winamac, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Winamac. She was born March 10, 1932. She married Richard J. Ewing on July 23, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, James J. (Debra) Ewing, Carmel, Master Sgt. Patrick A....
Wilfred “Willie” M. Rensberger, 86, Warsaw, died at 6:40 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1936, in Nappanee. Willie was one of 10 children born to Elizabeth (Snider) and John Lewis Rensberger. He graduated from Nappanee High School and was a reliable, hardworking man his entire life. Willie was a material handler and worked in shipping for Warsaw Coil for 20 years.
Mary Margaret Cantillon, 99, North Webster, died at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born Dec. 10, 1922. She married Charles I. Harris on Sep. 27, 1940; he preceded her in death. She married Thomas H. “Tom” Cantillon on Oct. 27, 1971; he preceded her in death.
Joel C. Sawyer, 59, Syracuse, died at 1:33 a.m. July 15, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 6, 1962. He married Tresa Alexander on June 25, 2016; she survives. He is also survived by Stephany Satoski; son, Andy Sawyer; father-in-law, Tommie Alexander; daughters-in-law, Shawn Vaughn, Loren Staten, Kailynn Elder and Elizabeth Graykowski; and 21 grandchildren.
