Audra Sullivan

James C. Craig, 77, Warsaw, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home. He was born Feb. 21, 1945. He married Lella (Hite) Holbrook on April 10, 2019; she survives. He is survived by his siblings, Mack “Mike” (Rhonda) Bush Jr., Fort Mitchell, Ky., Raymond Bush, Fort Mitchell, Ky., Roy Bush, Covington, Ky. and Kathy Bush, Louisville, Ky.; stepchildren, Mindy (Chris) Tackett, Warsaw, Trish (John) Kilburn, Monticello, Ky., William (Lonnie) Vance, Warsaw, Jason Waikel, Warsaw and Jamie May, Pierceton; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Ault and Sue (Larry) Hyden; and brother-in-law, Bob (Connie) Hite.
