ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Audra Sullivan

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudra Marie Sullivan, 45, died July 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Spoor Jr. — PENDING

Thomas E. Spoor Jr., 60, died the morning of July 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Aug. 10, 1961. He is survived by his mom, Judith (Spoor) Kline, Milford; his sister, Belinda (Shawn) Smith, Bremen; his sons, Christopher (Renae) Spoor and Joshua Spoor, both of South Bend; and two granddaughters.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Steven Faulstich — UPDATED

Steven C Faulstich, 68, Plymouth, died July 8, 2022, at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, Ill. He was born April 2, 1954. He is survived by his sons, Adam Faulstich, Ryan (Nicole) Faulstich, Bremen, Kevin (Melissa) Faulstich, Etna Green and Kyle Faulstich, Columbus, Mich.; six granddaughters; former wife, Mary Dunham Faulstich; and siblings, Eugene (Carolyn) Faulstich, Plymouth, David (Veda) Faulstich, Plymouth, Marie (Bob) White, Lafayette and Carol (Brian) Blake, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Rogers

Patricia R. Rogers, 89, South Bend, died Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Plymouth. She married Paul M. Rogers on June 14, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Dana) Kinney, South Bend, Laura (Blaine Snyder) Tavernier-Snyder, New Carlisle...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Renshaw

Mary M. Renshaw, 107, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home. She was born July 18, 1914. She married Upton Renshaw; he preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda Olsen, Plymouth, Susan (Jerry) Dandurand, Tinley Park, Ill. and Judith (Gerald) Neville, Fort Myers, Fla.; her seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Mishawaka, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Smith

Thomas J. Smith, 61, Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, died at 7:43 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Majestic Care Jefferson Pointe, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1960. He is survived by his sister, Tammy Smith, Fort Wayne. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Doerr — UPDATED

Cassandra Jamae “Cassie” Doerr, 29, Leesburg, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Warsaw. She was born July 8, 1993, in Janesville, Wis. to Robert W. and Jami L. (Roningen) Doerr. She grew up most of her life living in Syracuse, where...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Stump

Patricia Ann Stump, 80, LaGrange, formerly of Portland, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 14, 1942. She married Carl Stump on Dec. 28, 1959; he survives. She is also survived by one son Chris (Penny) Stump, Hudson; one daughter, Robin (Keith) Claassen,...
LAGRANGE, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Craig

James C. Craig, 77, Warsaw, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home. He was born Feb. 21, 1945. He married Lella (Hite) Holbrook on April 10, 2019; she survives. He is survived by his siblings, Mack “Mike” (Rhonda) Bush Jr., Fort Mitchell, Ky., Raymond Bush, Fort Mitchell, Ky., Roy Bush, Covington, Ky. and Kathy Bush, Louisville, Ky.; stepchildren, Mindy (Chris) Tackett, Warsaw, Trish (John) Kilburn, Monticello, Ky., William (Lonnie) Vance, Warsaw, Jason Waikel, Warsaw and Jamie May, Pierceton; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Ault and Sue (Larry) Hyden; and brother-in-law, Bob (Connie) Hite.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com

Jon Senour

Jon Paul James Senour, 55, South Bend, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in South Bend. He was born Sep, 9, 1966. He is survived by his father, James (Marilyn) Senour Jr., South Bend; mother, Sharon (Edward) Sajdak, Largo, Fla.; siblings, James (Carol) Senour, Lakeville, Joshua (Alicia) Senour, North Liberty, Sarah Senour, South Bend and Jillian, Dylan and Nina Sajdak, all of St. Petersburg, Fla.; children, Makayla Matson and Matthew Walter, both of Mishawaka, Samantha (Logan) Mead, Berrien Springs, Mich. and Joseph Johnson, Grand Rapids, Mich.; and one grandchild.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Betty Bocko — UPDATED

Betty J. Bocko, 96, died at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born March 25, 1926. She married Leo R. Bocko on Sep. 26, 1942; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her children, Jane Athans Hartung, Bourbon, Leo K....
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Pancake

David W. Pancake, 59, Churubusco, died Monday, June 22, 2022. He was born April 20, 1963. David is survived by a sister, Pam Geiger; and a brother, James Pancake Jr. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert Kreider

Robert Franklin Kreider, 97, North Manchester, died at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare. He was born Aug. 26, 1924. He married Bonnie Louise Ulrey on Nov. 27, 1946. He is survived by his daughters, Sue (Joe) Simmons, Westfield and Kay (Steve) Klotz, Logansport; four grandchildren; and...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Michael Quinby Jr.

Michael Dennis Quinby Jr., 63, Plymouth, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was born Jan. 7, 1959. He married Rita Quinby; she survives. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Brandon Quinby; daughter-in law, Kendall; three grandchildren; mother and father, Francis and Skip Davidson; brothers, Kevin Nunemaker and Skip; and sisters, Laurie Glaub and Teressa Fiorucci-Alviz.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lisa Brugh — UPDATED

Lisa A. (Noble) Brugh, 53, North Webster, died in her sleep Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born Nov. 13, 1968, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Lisa was the eldest of the three children of John L. Noble Jr. and Kay (Monroe) Noble. After high school, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Indianapolis. Most currently, she worked as a nurse at Grace Village Retirement Community.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lenora Gann — PENDING

Lenora Pauline (Ringer) Gann, 95, Argos, died at 3:30 a.m. July 18, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Avis Fackler

Avis Louis (Poulson) Fackler, 93, Etna Green, died Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born Aug. 17, 1928. She married William Fackler in May 1948; he preceded her in death. Avis is survived by her sister, Ruth (Poulson) Klinefelter, Chattanooga, Tenn.; her two sons, Brad and Don; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
ETNA GREEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Norman Ross

Dr. Norman Ross, 82, North Manchester, died July 5, 2022. He was born March 7, 1940. He married Judy Keim; she survives. He is also survived by his sisters, Phyllis (Ross) Fruitt, West Lafayette and Jenine (Ross) Michael, South Whitley. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carl Kaser

Carl H. Kaser, 72, North Liberty, died at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. He was born July 26, 1949. He married Patricia A. (Weil) Wood on Feb. 15, 2002; she survives. He is also survived by his five children, Andrea (Tony) Favilla, Granger,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wilfred ‘Willie’ Rensberger — UPDATED

Wilfred “Willie” M. Rensberger, 86, Warsaw, died at 6:40 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1936, in Nappanee. Willie was one of 10 children born to Elizabeth (Snider) and John Lewis Rensberger. He graduated from Nappanee High School and was a reliable, hardworking man his entire life. Willie was a material handler and worked in shipping for Warsaw Coil for 20 years.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roberta Gregory — UPDATED

Roberta Lee Gregory, 78, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Osprey, Fla. She was born on Dec. 7, 1943, to Jack and Betty Knisely in Warsaw. Roberta graduated from Warsaw High School. She married her husband, Danny Gregory, in 1970. Roberta and her husband owned and operated nine Subway franchises in and around the Warsaw area for over 30 years. She and her husband relocated to Venice, Florida, for the winters but enjoyed coming back to Warsaw in the summer.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy