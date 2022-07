TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has announced a temporary change to its water treatment process. The company notified customers that it's switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which the company says does not contain ammonia. Indiana American Water says it is a stronger disinfectant is often used in conjunction with flushing water mains and fire hydrants.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO