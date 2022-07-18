Estella A. Toler, age 95, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Pike County, on November 11, 1926, to Roy and Agnes (Onyett) Harrison. She married the love of her life, John Grester Toler. Estella was the owner/operator of Estella’s Ceramic Shop for...

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO