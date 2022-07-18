Read full article on original website
Thomas Baker Dies On Sat., Oct. 22nd; A Celebration Of Life Held
Thomas “BoJo” Custer Baker, age 60, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was a resident of Mitchell, Indiana, and a former resident of Franklin. “BoJo” was born on March 3, 1962 in Franklin, Indiana, to Tim Baker and Barbara (Baker) Keen. He was a 1981...
Estella A. Toler Dies October 23rd; Service Held Thurs., Oct. 27th
Estella A. Toler, age 95, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Pike County, on November 11, 1926, to Roy and Agnes (Onyett) Harrison. She married the love of her life, John Grester Toler. Estella was the owner/operator of Estella’s Ceramic Shop for...
