Cassandra Jamae “Cassie” Doerr, 29, Leesburg, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Warsaw. She was born July 8, 1993, in Janesville, Wis. to Robert W. and Jami L. (Roningen) Doerr. She grew up most of her life living in Syracuse, where...

