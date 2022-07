An independent film mainly being produced in Hardin County, Kentucky, moved up to Jasper Saturday evening due to some unforeseen circumstances. Fortunately, when Chris Gatrost, director/producer/writer of Live Laugh Die, found out he wouldn’t be able to shoot a pivotal scene in an Elizabethtown hardware store, Carolyn Randolph went to work to help find a local location. She is connected to the production through her daughter, Addison and her husband, Joe, who are both in the film.

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO