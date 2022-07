Barrett Ruud was without a couple of veteran linebackers this spring, but he looked at the bright side of the matter. "I think other guys get to work with each other, which I think is kind of a benefit," Nebraska's inside linebackers coach said Wednesday during an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network. "Developing a chemistry when you play with each other is important. ... I think like Nick and Luke, for example, have a pretty good feel. They can almost non-verbally look at each other and understand what needs to happen."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO