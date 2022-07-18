ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Problems at North Augusta site creates issue with Aiken recycling

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProblems in North Augusta are causing problems in Aiken. The City of Aiken announced Monday afternoon that its recycling vendor, North Augusta, had notified the city that it can't accept...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

New Ellenton neighbors upset over plans for 200 homes

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in New Ellenton are speaking out after hearing about a proposal for 200 new homes at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Neighbors we spoke to say roadway and water infrastructure can’t handle the development. We also spoke with the city to see...
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WJBF

Copper foil manufacturer, Denkai America, to bring new manufacturing facility to Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Denkai America, the only North American manufacturer of high-quality electrodeposited (ED) copper foil used in printed electronics, will locate its new manufacturing facility and North American Headquarters in Richmond County. The company’s initial investment will be $150 million to establish an ED copper foil production facility, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Edgefield County Historical Society receives gift of Magnolia Tree

The Edgefield County Historical Society has been given a parcel of land on which stands one of the most magnificent Magnolia trees in South Carolina, and will celebrate the gift during its Summer Meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on the site of the old Curryton Academy in the Meriwether section of Edgefield County.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Society
City
North Augusta, SC
Aiken, SC
Government
North Augusta, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
WRDW-TV

Who’s in charge of cleaning up grungy areas of Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District 7 Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom revealed during a committee meeting that Keep Augusta Beautiful is being disbanded. This was in response to an Augustan who presented pictures of unkempt areas in the city. Here’s who is really in charge of cleaning those areas in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fall 2023 completion expected for downtown apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction is underway on a new downtown housing community that will have commercial space on the ground floor – and it’s expected to be complete in a little over a year. The development will be known as The Augustan, with an estimated completion date...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiken Explorer
WJBF

DOT wants public input on 13th Street Bridge future

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public feedback on project updates on a proposed solution to replace the existing 13th Street Bridge. The Bridge stretches over the Savannah River between Augusta, Georgia, and North Augusta, South Carolina. The replacement would expand recreational opportunities and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gold Cross subsidy request denied by Augusta commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commission voted to deny a $1.6 million subsidy request by Gold Cross. An extra $950,000 request was denied for Gold Cross in a split five to five vote. Commissioners in favor of the motion said it’s cheaper to support the EMS than try to break away from them.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Boil water advisory for some New Ellenton residents

NEW ELLENTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Commission of Public Works wants residents in New Ellenton to be aware of a Boil Water Advisory that is going into effect once water has been restored. These are the streets that the advistory impacts:. South Boundary Avenue. East Pine Street. Green...
NEW ELLENTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
WRDW-TV

Aiken residents push for curbs on crime in Crosland Park

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Public Safety says although their murder rate is low, with just one murder in the city limits this year, drive-bys and aggravated assaults are up, especially in the Crosland Park neighborhood. In May alone, three different shootings happened in that area. We stopped by Tuesday’s...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - MARY ANN MIDDLETON

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT C/A #: 2022-CP-10-02099 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT (Non-Jury) FORECLOSURE TRUIST BANK F/K/A BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY Plaintiff, vs. MARY ANN MIDDLETON; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THROUGH ITS AGENCY, THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; and SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, Defendants. ________________________ TO THE DEFENDANT MARY ANN MIDDLETON ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint upon the subscribers, at their office, 508 Meeting Street, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169, or at Post Office Box 11682, Columbia, South Carolina 29211, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint in the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in the above entitled action was filed in the Clerk of Court's Office for Charleston County on May 5, 2022. A Notice of Foreclosure Intervention was also filed in the Clerk of Court's Office. s/Ryan J. Patane Ryan J. Patane S.C. Bar No. 103116 Benjamin E. Grimsley S.C. Bar No. 70335 D'ALBERTO, GRAHAM & GRIMSLEY, LLC Attorneys for the Plaintiff P.O. Box 11682 Columbia, S.C. 29211 (803) 233-1177 rpatane@dgglegal.com AD# 2013124.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Japanese firm shifts copper foil plans from SC to Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia. Wednesday’s announcement switches the location for the Nippon Denkai plant from one originally announced next to the company’s existing plant in Camden, South Carolina. The company says it could eventually triple […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Letter: Pascalis suit makes interesting read

All who live in Aiken and are interested in its future and leadership should take the time to read the summons and complaint filed regarding Project Pascalis. The courts may likely decide the current project’s fate. Nevertheless, the allegations contained in the filing document are astounding. The material can be found online.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Kids fishing derby to be held at Mayor’s Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta kids fishing derby is set for Saturday, July 23rd at Mayor’s Fishing Pond. 100 kids from the Augusta area will participate in the 2022 tournament from 9am-12 pm Saturday, July 23, at the Mayors Fishing Pond on 1836 Lock and Dam Road in Augusta. The event will include fishing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA’s outbreak of lethal crime claimed its two-dozenth life Wednesday morning – a shooting victim whose body was found at an Augusta motel. It happened at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road just south of Washington Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
The Post and Courier

Today's events for July 20

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, and the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters summer adoption event. The two shelters will offer reduced and waived adoption fees today through Saturday, July 30. The Aiken County Animal Shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 803-642-1537 option 3 or email info@fotasaiken.org. The SPCA Albrecht Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy