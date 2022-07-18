Problems at North Augusta site creates issue with Aiken recycling

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT C/A #: 2022-CP-10-02099 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT (Non-Jury) FORECLOSURE TRUIST BANK F/K/A BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY Plaintiff, vs. MARY ANN MIDDLETON; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THROUGH ITS AGENCY, THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; and SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, Defendants. ________________________ TO THE DEFENDANT MARY ANN MIDDLETON ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint upon the subscribers, at their office, 508 Meeting Street, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169, or at Post Office Box 11682, Columbia, South Carolina 29211, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint in the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in the above entitled action was filed in the Clerk of Court's Office for Charleston County on May 5, 2022. A Notice of Foreclosure Intervention was also filed in the Clerk of Court's Office. s/Ryan J. Patane Ryan J. Patane S.C. Bar No. 103116 Benjamin E. Grimsley S.C. Bar No. 70335 D'ALBERTO, GRAHAM & GRIMSLEY, LLC Attorneys for the Plaintiff P.O. Box 11682 Columbia, S.C. 29211 (803) 233-1177 rpatane@dgglegal.com AD# 2013124.

