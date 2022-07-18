ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

Save the Date for West Chicago Food Festival on August 27

By City of West Chicago
westchicago.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of West Chicago’s Food Festival event is Saturday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The annual festival held in the historic downtown area of West Chicago features numerous food and beverage vendors along with live music, and fun activities for all ages. Residents...

westchicago.org

