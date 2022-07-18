Mall Shooting Stopped By Armed Citizen
A “good guy with a gun” stopped even more carnage yesterday as a maniac with a...wgac.com
A “good guy with a gun” stopped even more carnage yesterday as a maniac with a...wgac.com
i never really thought about it like that.. in these days and times you have to stay alert and ready, my weapon is the last thing on my mind when I plan to go to the Mall. thank God for the good guy
This is y I care mines everywhere (and I mean everywhere), I don’t care if the sign say no weapon I’m still going to carry. How would u know I have it if I’m not showing it off….. Except for court houses
Comments / 8