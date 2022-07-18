Mall Shooting Stopped By Armed Citizen

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to gain entry into and Evans home. On July 21 at around 6:45 p.m., the man was caught on the homeowner's Ring security doorbell walking around the property. The home is on the 900 block of Watermark Dr. in Evans. Investigators say he also went into the mailbox.

EVANS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO