VBS at First Baptist BC finale

By Dave Rogers
therecordlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Baptist Church in Bridge City celebrated the the finale of their...

www.therecordlive.com

therecordlive.com

OCARC Fishing Tournament First Weekend in August

The annual OCARC Fishing Tournament will held the first weekend in August. The fishing tournament is the opportunity to win cash prizes for 32 fishermen while also helping the clients of OCARC. This will be the 34th time OCARC has sponsored the always fun event. Weigh-ins will be done Friday,...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Orange’s Alvin Granger jumped into canal, saved family of 5 from drowning

Across the river from Orange, in the area called “East Orange,” was a wooden trestle bridge called “The Mile Bridge,” because its length was about a mile. It crossed over the canal that was dredged when the highway was built, and the steel bridge was constructed over the river at the end of Green Avenue. The canal was between six- and 12-feet deep and ran the length of the bridge on both sides.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Linda Fay Burson, 76, Orange

Linda Fay Burson, 76, of Orange, passed away on July 18, 2022, at her home. Linda was born in Pensacola, Florida, on July 25, 1945, she was the daughter of Edgar and Lillian Houser. She was such a joy to be around. Linda enjoyed playing bingo and Ms. Pacman in her spare time. She was delighted when she won, but only ever wanted to play the game. Linda also loved watching game shows any time she couldn't get to bingo. She was an amazing woman and loved her family dearly. Linda will truly be missed by all her family and friends.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Raccoons steal the spotlight during maternity shoot at Sam Houston Jones Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A maternity shoot at Sam Houston Jones State Park nearly ended with two more additions to the family. John and Paige White were taking photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what appeared to be two dogs chasing after a jogger. Upon closer inspection, the two dogs turned out to be raccoons.
kjas.com

UPDATED - LNVA canal spills water into northwest Beaumont neighborhood

We've learned that water did get into a few homes after a Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday. The water also flooded streets and ditches. KFDM 6 News is reporting that water entered five house. Beaumont Police said a wall of the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

20+ rounds hit BPD patrol unit, cars, enter child's room at Plymouth Village

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur apartment complex to undergo renovations

Stonegate Manor, 4121 Turtle Creek Drive, is set for rehabilitation, including new flooring and remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. The total budget for the project is $44 million of which the Texas General Land Office has conditionally approved $5 million using Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief funds allocated for 2019 flooding.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Houston Chronicle

Actor, Beaumont native dead at 94

For more than five decades, L.Q. Jones was a familiar supporting character actor in more than 150 films and television shows. The lanky, tough and athletic actor, who died July 9 at the age of 94, could tackle any role -- although he was often cast as the "heavy" in westerns and dramas, projecting the "bad guy" image with merely a sinister smirk or a menacing twinkle in the eye.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police searching for gunmen after more than 20 gunshots erupt in residential area

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning. Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Is there a grace period for expired drivers license?

Frank from Port Arthur asks: I’m planning on going out-of-state soon for a birthday trip, but my driver’s license will expire on my birthday in October. Is there a grace period in Texas for the renewal of driver’s license? Will I be legally operating a motor vehicle during my birthday celebration if my license expire while away?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Juvenile crime in Beaumont is a growing concern

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilmen Taylor Neild confronted a juvenile burglarizing his garage. Neild was okay and was able to hold the suspect down until police arrived. Is this an indicator of an uptick in juvenile crime?. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

West Orange Tables RV Park Request

Construction of a possible recreational vehicle park in West Orange is on hold for now. It took over thirty minutes of discussion and three votes of the West Orange City Council before the request for construction of the RV park was tabled on Monday, July 18, until further review. Vice...
WEST ORANGE, TX

