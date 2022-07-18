ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Country Gospel Music Concert

By Dave Rogers
therecordlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Rockin’ Country Gospel Music Concert by the Cowboy Cross Band at...

www.therecordlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecordlive.com

Linda Fay Burson, 76, Orange

Linda Fay Burson, 76, of Orange, passed away on July 18, 2022, at her home. Linda was born in Pensacola, Florida, on July 25, 1945, she was the daughter of Edgar and Lillian Houser. She was such a joy to be around. Linda enjoyed playing bingo and Ms. Pacman in her spare time. She was delighted when she won, but only ever wanted to play the game. Linda also loved watching game shows any time she couldn't get to bingo. She was an amazing woman and loved her family dearly. Linda will truly be missed by all her family and friends.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

OCARC Fishing Tournament First Weekend in August

The annual OCARC Fishing Tournament will held the first weekend in August. The fishing tournament is the opportunity to win cash prizes for 32 fishermen while also helping the clients of OCARC. This will be the 34th time OCARC has sponsored the always fun event. Weigh-ins will be done Friday,...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Sheriff Mooney and the Orange County Sheriff's Office honored

Sheriff Lane Mooney and the Orange County Sheriff's Office were honored by the H.O.G Chapter # 4974 in appreciation of their amazing support of the "500 for Life" Rally. The Orange County Sheriff's Office did a tremendous job assisting with the ride to raise awareness. It is important to remember there is plenty of room for both vehicles motorist and motorcycle operators on the roads. "While it is important for motorcycle operators to use safety gear and ride defensively, we also hope motorists will also pay attention and remember that motorcycles are everywhere," said JW Dalton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy