Country Gospel Music Concert

Linda Fay Burson, 76, of Orange, passed away on July 18, 2022, at her home. Linda was born in Pensacola, Florida, on July 25, 1945, she was the daughter of Edgar and Lillian Houser. She was such a joy to be around. Linda enjoyed playing bingo and Ms. Pacman in her spare time. She was delighted when she won, but only ever wanted to play the game. Linda also loved watching game shows any time she couldn't get to bingo. She was an amazing woman and loved her family dearly. Linda will truly be missed by all her family and friends.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO