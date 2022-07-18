ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Macy's plans to bring Toys 'R' Us to State Street store in Chicago

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Macy's announced it will bring the beloved Toys "R" Use brand to each of its stores this holiday season, including at its State Street location in Chicago. The in-store shops will be rolling out starting late this...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot, City Departments, And Amazon Announce Expansion of 'Summer Kickback Series'

Chicago is investing nearly $1,000,000 to give youth in communities across the south and west sides a safe, fun summer experience. Summertime Chicago is full of many things, from boat rides on Lake Michigan to concerts and food fests. However, it's also full of violence that prohibits residents, specifically youth in violence-filled neighborhoods, from enjoying these perks of living in the windy city.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
WOOD

Shop Until You Drop In Rosemont

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rosemont– Shopping is heating up this summer at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois. Did you know that there are 130 designer outlet stores such as Gucci, Nike, and Under Armor, at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago? There is something for everyone, as not only do they feature specialty, high end brands, but they also have stores where anyone can shop. From a children’s section to shops moms will love, there is something for everyone. This month they are having a promotion called Jolly in July. If you bring in a Children’s toy for Christmas to the concierge service, you will receive a 10-dollar gift card to one of the stores at the Outlet.
ROSEMONT, IL
starvedrock.media

70 CTA employees made more than $200,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – A transit employee in Chicago made more than $300,000 in 2021, making him the highest-paid employee for the system. Andre Cruz, a signal maintainer for the Chicago Transit Authority, made $302,075, according to transit payroll records. His hourly base pay was $56.55, which would be $117,624 a year for working 40 hours a week.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

School supply drive aimed to help families in need

With the first day of school just around the corner, the local townships aim to make sure that children and teens have what they need to start the year right. This year, the Oak Park and River Forest townships’ annual school supply drive returns with a back-to-school social where families in need can grab stuffed backpacks, enjoy snacks and even get a haircut.
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#State Street#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
blockclubchicago.org

Hyde Park Grandfather Killed In Carjacking Last Year To Be Honored With Song’s Debut, ‘Nope’ Screening This Weekend

HYDE PARK — Keith Cooper was a father, a grandfather, an Augustana Lutheran Church member, a Hyde Park community pillar and a Vietnam War veteran. Among Cooper’s many roles, he was particularly dedicated to mentoring young men. Cooper took an informal, personal approach, allowing him to cut through the “red tape” that might otherwise delay them from getting the help they needed, said his daughter, Keinika Carlton.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's largest landlord sued over dangerous living conditions

CHICAGO - Chicago's largest landlord is being sued over unsafe living conditions. A class-action lawsuit was filed Monday against Pangea Properties. More than a dozen tenants are accusing the company of fostering dangerous living conditions that include broken elevators, lack of heat or electricity and severe rodent infestation. Pangea is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

ComEd delivering $434 million in refunds to customers

Jon Hansen is joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick to discuss his article detailing how ComEd plans to deliver $434 million in refunds to customers over the course of 3 years due to a reduction in the company’s tax rate. They talked about why this is happening in the first place, about how much an individual may receive, and more!
oakpark.com

The CTA is in crisis

I start by saying I do understand the Chicago Transit Authority’s staff shortages and resource difficulties. That said, it’s very clear that, to get riders back, CTA must police its transit facilities, particularly its trains. I can’t tell you how many friends and family are anywhere from disgusted to extremely fearful riding on CTA trains right now. Trust in CTA’s system is fast disappearing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in violent robbery on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Rainbow Cone goes mobile with summer locations

Venerable Rainbow Cone in recent years has stretched its reach beyond the Beverly neighborhood where it has ruled as the premier ice cream destination for almost a century. Brick-and-mortar locations can now be found in Lombard, Darien, Lakemoor and Skokie. In addition, the company began experimenting with mobile sales in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy