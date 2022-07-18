Group of Tigers get drafted on day two
The MLB draft is on its second day, and a new group of Auburn players are headed to The Show.
Tigers reliever Blake Burkhalter was the first Auburn player to come off the board, as the Braves selected him in the second round with the 76th overall pick in the draft. More were expected to go during the second day of the draft, though, and that turned out to be exactly the case on Monday when the Tigers saw a group of prospects finally get to hear their name called.
Here is every Auburn player that has been taken on day two so far:
Round 3 — Mason Barnett
Team: Kansas City Royals
Overall Pick: 87th
Round 5 — Trace Bright
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Overall Pick: 137th
Round 5 – Sonny DiChiara
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Overall Pick: 148th
