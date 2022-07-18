Group of Tigers get drafted on day two

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB draft is on its second day, and a new group of Auburn players are headed to The Show.

Tigers reliever Blake Burkhalter was the first Auburn player to come off the board, as the Braves selected him in the second round with the 76th overall pick in the draft. More were expected to go during the second day of the draft, though, and that turned out to be exactly the case on Monday when the Tigers saw a group of prospects finally get to hear their name called.

Here is every Auburn player that has been taken on day two so far:

Round 3 — Mason Barnett

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Kansas City Royals

Overall Pick: 87th

Round 5 — Trace Bright

Grayson Belanger/AU Athletics

Team: Baltimore Orioles

Overall Pick: 137th

Round 5 – Sonny DiChiara

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Overall Pick: 148th